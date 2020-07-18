What I Learned From Playing ‘Fortnite’ With NBA Rookie Naz Reid

Naz Reid’s rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves ended earlier than he’d have liked. The COVID-19 pandemic put the NBA season on hold in mid-March and gave the league’s players a lot of free time to fill. Some famously didn’t even have a basketball hoop in their driveway or apartment, and so with team facilities closed everyone did their best to stay in shape and occupy their time.

For Reid, that meant playing a lot of video games. The strategy worked both as a way to pass the hours and stay in touch with friends, and with it game a trio of games he spent the most time with. The first is pretty obvious: NBA 2K. Madden was another sports sim he put in work with, along with battle royale shooter Fortnite.

“I’ve been trying to keep my mind off the court as long as I can because lord knows everybody’s itching to get back on it,” Reid told Uproxx Gaming. “So you want to get back on it but you can’t right now, so you’re trying to find new hobbies and just stay focused and stay positive.”

Reid let us tag along with him during one of his gaming sessions back in April, and I got to virtually spend an afternoon with the Timberwolves big. Unlike my crash course into NBA 2K20, which was punctuated by getting dunked on by WNBA star Ariel Powers, we thought an afternoon on Twitch with Naz Reid should be more of a cooperative endeavor. And since I would need a lot more work on the digital court than I would in a first person shooter, we choose Fortnite.

The goal was to turn me into a respectable Duos partner, and after some technical difficulties were sorted out we got to work.

“I’m a squad guy. I really like playing with friends,” Reid told me later. “If I ever play by myself, it’s late night when I have nothing else to do and I just want to play something else.”

My goal was to follow his lead, and so we followed the same path each time: head to The Agency, get away from everyone else and start loading up on weaponry.

“For me, I always start in a place called the Agency. I want to get the best guns as quick as possible, in case I run into trouble,” Reid said. “And then, whatever the case may be, you may not run into as many people but at least you’ll have the guns and whatever’s happening, you can handle it.”