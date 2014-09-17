New ‘Alien: Isolation’ Videos Show Off Sweet Kills And The New Survivor Mode

Alien: Isolation doesn’t have a multiplayer mode, but despite the game’s title you don’t have to play the game in complete isolation. Today Sega fully unveiled Survivor mode, which allows you to complete various challenges and vie for leaderboard supremacy. So, you can’t actually play with your friends, but you can rub their nose in your superior alien-dodging abilities.

You can check out a trailer/featurette for Survivor mode below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh, and Sega’s also continuing that series of short trailers featuring players dying horribly. Here’s a couple more examples of how not to survive.

New Survivor mode challenges will be rolled out post-launch, with five DLC packs planned in total. Alien: Isolation hits October 7th.