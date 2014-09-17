New ‘Alien: Isolation’ Videos Show Off Sweet Kills And The New Survivor Mode

#Aliens #Alien #Video Games
09.17.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Alien: Isolation doesn’t have a multiplayer mode, but despite the game’s title you don’t have to play the game in complete isolation. Today Sega fully unveiled Survivor mode, which allows you to complete various challenges and vie for leaderboard supremacy. So, you can’t actually play with your friends, but you can rub their nose in your superior alien-dodging abilities.

You can check out a trailer/featurette for Survivor mode below…

Oh, and Sega’s also continuing that series of short trailers featuring players dying horribly. Here’s a couple more examples of how not to survive.

New Survivor mode challenges will be rolled out post-launch, with five DLC packs planned in total. Alien: Isolation hits October 7th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aliens#Alien#Video Games
TAGSAlienAlien: IsolationAliensvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP