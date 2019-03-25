Getty Image

Nintendo’s Switch is a gaming device that mixed the handheld and console markets together, and it seems that the device is finally getting some new models from Nintendo.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Nintendo is working on a pair of new Switch consoles, and though details are scarce about exactly what those models will be it seems the company is focusing on two different aspects of its current gaming experience with the new models: mobility and performance.

The Wall Street Journal said the consoles could be released as early as this summer, which would be a big refresh of what’s become a major player in the console wars. The Switch is far from just a Zelda machine these days, with the massively popular Smash Bros. Ultimate and a Pokemon title coming to the console later in the year.