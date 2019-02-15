Twitter

Nintendo’s first huge online game for the Switch was always going to be Smash Bros. Ultimate, but its first viral hit might be a free download battle royale game. But it’s not the one you’re thinking.

On Wednesday, Nintendo announced Tetris 99, a battle royale version of the classic arcade game that for many gamers was their first entry into the medium. But Tetris 99 is a lot more like Fortnite than you’d expect a game that’s been copied and ported to every system imaginable because of its simplicity. For starters, 99 gamers battle for supremacy in block-stacking.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

No, really. This tweet is actually a lot more accurate than you’d think before you boot it up.