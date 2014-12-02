‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’ Trailer: The Long-Awaited Return Of Barry Burton

Barry Burton has always stood out amongst other major Resident Evil characters — a grizzled, balding manly-man amongst a cast of chiseled pretty boys. Fans have been demanding the return of Barry for years, but he’s largely been missing in action since the original Resident Evil, with his only significant appearances coming in non-cannon spin-offs like Resident Evil: Gaiden for the Game Boy Color.

Well, after a very long wait Barry is making his in-canon return in Resident Evil: Revelations 2, and as a playable character no less! Check out a new trailer featuring Barry below…

But wait, Jill isn’t in this game – who’s Barry going to declare The Master of Unlocking now?

Via Kotaku