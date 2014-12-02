‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’ Trailer: The Long-Awaited Return Of Barry Burton

#Video Games
12.02.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Barry Burton has always stood out amongst other major Resident Evil characters — a grizzled, balding manly-man amongst a cast of chiseled pretty boys. Fans have been demanding the return of Barry for years, but he’s largely been missing in action since the original Resident Evil, with his only significant appearances coming in non-cannon spin-offs like Resident Evil: Gaiden for the Game Boy Color.

Well, after a very long wait Barry is making his in-canon return in Resident Evil: Revelations 2, and as a playable character no less! Check out a new trailer featuring Barry below

But wait, Jill isn’t in this game – who’s Barry going to declare The Master of Unlocking now?

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSBarry BurtonRESIDENT EVILResident Evil: Revelations 2video games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP