It’s been less than a week since Resident Evil Village hit shelves and already it’s looking like it could be one of the year’s best-selling titles as well as the best-selling Resident Evil game. In a press release published by Capcom earlier today, the developer revealed over 3 million units of the game were sold in the first four days of release. These impressive numbers make it the fastest-selling Resident Evil title since 2012’s Resident Evil 6 — which sold over 4.5 million copies in just two days — and push the series past 100 million units sold.

While it might seem a stretch to claim Village is on track to be the best-selling game in the series when confronted with Resident Evil 6‘s staggering initial sales, it’s important to note that Resident Evil 6‘s poor reviews led to a decrease in purchases, and ultimately the game capped with a, albeit still impressive, 7.7 million copies sold. According to Capcom’s sales records, this puts Resident Evil 6 behind Resident Evil 5 (7.8 million units sold), Resident Evil 2 remake (7.8 million units sold), and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (8.5 million units sold).

With Resident Evil Village’s positive reviews and internet sensation Lady Dimitrescu making quite compelling cases to pick up the game, we’re sure we’ll see even more sales in the coming weeks. And hey, if you’re still on the fence or worried you might not understand what’s happening in the newest Resident Evil title, here’s a helpful guide on what you need to know before you get playing.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.