‘Rise Of The Tomb Raider’ Is Officially An Xbox One Exclusive

Lara, preparing for the fanboy backlash.
Rise of the Tomb Raider was announced at this year’s Microsoft E3 press conference, but usually that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. Microsoft also had Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare at their presser and Sony had Destiny at theirs, and neither of those games are exclusives. So, it came as somewhat of a shock when Microsoft announced today at Gamescom (essentially the European E3) that Rise of the Tomb Raider was going to be that rarest of specimens — a major third party exclusive.
Yup, if you want to play Rise of the Tomb Raider, you’re going to need an Xbox One. Head of Crystal Dynamics Darrell Gallagher tried to explain the situation…
“Today’s announcement with Microsoft is one step to help us put Tomb Raider on top of action adventure gaming. Our friends at Microsoft have always seen huge potential in Tomb Raider and have believed in our vision since our first unveil with them on their stage at E3 2011. We know they will get behind this game more than any support we have had from them in the past – we believe this will be a step to really forging the Tomb Raider brand as one of the biggest in gaming, with the help, belief and backing of a major partner like Microsoft.
This doesn’t mean that we’re walking away from our fans who only play on PlayStation or on PC. Those are great systems, with great partners, and amazing communities. We have Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris coming to those platforms this December, and Tomb Raider: The Definitive Edition is available on PS4.
We know that there are probably many more questions and concerns. Please do send them to us, and we’ll answer to the best of our ability. Meanwhile we’re going all out to try and make something truly special – the most ambitious Tomb Raider game ever built.”
Or, in other words, “Microsoft backed the ol’ money dump truck up to our parent company Square-Enix’s front door, so this is our new reality.”
Rise of the Tomb Raider is coming holiday 2015. Does Microsoft’s hefty gaming box suddenly seem a bit more appealing to you?
This is incredibly disappointing to me, and more then a win for Microsoft, it feels like a loss for gamers. I really enjoyed the first one, but I’m also not going to shell out another $400.00 just to play the sequel either. I’ll never understand why companies go this route, is the dumptruck of money Microsoft delivered that much larger then what they would make simply by making this multi-platform?
Yeah, probably. Nobody knows what EA got for Titanfall, but it’s believed that Microsoft agreed to pay them what the projected PS4 sales would have been. That was a pretty hefty check.
They probably don’t entirely cover lost PS4 sales. Developing for a single console drastically reduces dev costs, so an exclusivity payment is likely more like lost sales minus additional development costs.
This makes me angry… I really loved the first game, but there is no way that I’m going to buy an Xbox just for a single game.
Timed exclusive, right? RIGHT!?
No mention of that. It will probably end up on some other system eventually, but you’ll probably be waiting at least a year.
Microsoft would at the very least have had to cover projected PS4 sales to make this exclusive. And with Square’s notoriously unrealistic projections, that can’t have been cheap.
Still, Uncharted 4 Christmas 2014 so I’ll be all ledge-grabbed out anyway…
Uncharted 4 is coming holiday 2015 sadly
I knew that but couldn’t edit it unfortunately. What I’m getting it is they’re due at the same time.
I’m probably just being overly optimistic here, but I don’t think that blockquote totally rules-out a multiplatform release. Definitely some degree of Xbox exclusivity, of course, but a perpetual exclusivity deal makes so little sense that I can’t believe it quite so easily. Obviously a press release wouldn’t go out of its way to confirm that the game would never ever come to any other system, so the fact that he didn’t quite say as much may not mean anything, but I’m waiting to see how it goes.
Well that’s bullshit.
absolutely disgusted by this news. i feel physically sick that crystal dynamics would do this to a vast amount of tomb raider fans. and for them to try and appease us with the temple of osiris is frankly an insult. its a sad day that they have said they want it to be the best tomb raider game it can be, why make a game like that and keep it to one console. you mgiuht make a great game, but youre denying people to play it. buying an x box one just for one game is a ridiculous thing to do, and this tomb raider and lara croft fan, est 1996, is saddened that as of december this year, his relationship with lara croft will come to an end because of the greed and stupidity of one company.
If this news makes you physically ill, you should probably reevaluate large parts of your life.
Games sell systems all the time. It’s unfortunate news no doubt, but you’re taking it *way* too seriously.
That’s mildly disappointing.
Considering I still haven’t gotten around to playing the last/latest Tomb Raider, I’m probably slightly more upset about this than I should be. The problem with growing up is that you end up only having time to play the “Absolute Must” level titles, and miss out on a lot of “Hm, that looks pretty cool” type stuff like Tomb Raider.
Welcome to console exclusitivity, people. One system will not give you every single game on the market and you will have to either get all the systems or deal with it. It just took longer for most to realize that reality.
As I said on Twitter: “Rise of Tomb Raider becomes XBone exclusive, and Axiel puts $60 back in his wallet.”
This game just dropped off my radar entirely. Also, why go exclusive for Microsoft instead of trying to strike a deal with Sony? Sure, you probably won’t get as good of a deal but you also have a much larger pre-installed sales base (PS4 has drastically outsold Xbone). Seems like a silly move and most of the people I’ve heard from have reacted in a negative manner to this news. I hope this tanks, just to make a point to companies for the future.
Oh well. I really enjoyed the rebooted Tomb Raider, and even though I havent picked up a current gen system, ive already sided with the Brotherhood of the Quad. The whole XBone kinect announcement thing really turned me off and even though they have done away with it, its a principle thing for me at this point. This doesnt change my mind and I wIll be picking up a PS4 probably early next year after the Christmas price drop and AC Unity. At least Ill have the PS3 AC to keep me busy until then.
Well that sucks. I was looking forward to this sequel.
I’ll still play the new Lara Croft game. The first one was a pleasant surprise and this new one seems to be shaping up as enjoyable too.
Whoop WHOOP.
Loved the first game, love it when Microsoft gets an exclusive. Another fine reason to upgrade to XB1.
Poo Poo, all aboard the money truck!
This is terrible news. And makes no sense for Square Enix.
Tomb Raider 1 sold over 6.5 million units, and SE said sales were disappointing. Keep in mind that was MULTI-PLATFORM.
There are 10 million PS4’s out in the wild right now, and purportedly between 5-6 million Xbox Ones.
This isn’t rocket science here… not only are they cutting their sales down to one system, but they didn’t even choose the system with the most user.
I’m not privy to what Microsoft paid them for exclusivity, but this is just dumb on every level.
I’m still hoping this is a timed exclusive and we see the game on PS4 in 2016, but I just hate when this stuff happens.
With ten million PS4s in the wild, if even a quarter of them bought the new Tomb Raider at 60 bucks a pop, that’s 150 million dollars. Unless Microsoft paid them at least that much (which would be insane on Microsoft’s part), I don’t see how this was possibly a smart move for Square Enix.
“Does Microsoft’s hefty gaming box suddenly seem a bit more appealing to you?”
No. Absolutely not.
its a timed exclusive.