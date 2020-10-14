Russell Wilson Was Added To The 99 Club In ‘Madden NFL 21’

The Seattle Seahawks are perhaps the best team in the NFL this season, sitting at 5-0 thanks in large part to a high-flying offense that is second in the league in points per game. As is always the case when that happens, the offense has been led by the team’s star signal caller, Russell Wilson, who has taken his game to new heights this season and is arguably the frontrunner at this early juncture for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Before we get anywhere near the point where the MVP is handed out, Wilson has already earned another distinction. In a bit of news that dropped on Wednesday, EA Sports that Wilson is the latest entrant into the Madden NFL 21 99 club, a group that is made up of players who receive the game’s highest individual rating. The news was announced on the official Madden Twitter account.

Wilson started the year with a 97 overall rating in Madden NFL 21, while the 99 club consisted of Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So far this season, Wilson has completed 72.8 percent of his passes for 1,502 yards and a league-high 19 touchdowns.