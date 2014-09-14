Someone Recreated The Opening Dance From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ In ‘Destiny’ And It’s Great

I really can’t wait for the day when Guardians of the Galaxy is on home video of some sort. Yes, I could pirate the thing right now and be a total rebel, but I’d rather not. I have an image to uphold to the members of the church and it is a Sunday, so that’d be doubly wrong.
It would be in the spirit of Peter Quill though, and so is this video from Somewhat Awesome Games featuring a tribute to the pop inspired dancing from the opening of the film. Someone took some footage from Destiny, where I assume your character can dance for some reason, and mashed it up with Redbone’s “Come And Get Your Love.”
It’s a fun reminder of the movie and one of the reasons why I can’t wait for some official release. It made me feel good and I like to feel good from time to time, without the use of drugs.
(Via Somewhat Awesome Games / Mashable)
Star-Lord > Kanye
Welp, that video constituted my 2 minutes of not playing Destiny for the day.
Back to grinding!
I gotta ask, is it good? I read reviews and such, but I’m turned off by the only online aspect like with Titanfall.
I’m also not on the next gen, but it’s gonna happen sooner or later.
Depends on what you’re looking for. If you want a deep engrossing story with an epic scope… it’s not there. If you want a great gameplay experience that sucks you in with looting, customizing armor and weapons, really good co-op system that also allows for going solo if you want… then you might like it.
Personally, I think it’s great. But I’m a big fan of finding new armors and weapons and leveling up characters and all that. I’ve got an ethernet cable devoted strictly to my PS4, so it’s always online anyway, that aspect doesn’t bug me. The MMO stuff is incredibly well handled. It’s never too busy, because the game splits people up on servers. There’s usually never much more than 20 people in one server from what I’ve seen, which is just perfect. Enough to populate the game, but not enough to get annoying.
Once you beat the story, you end up replaying most of the same levels in the Strike mode which is where you do 1-3 player co-op either via random matchmaking or with friends… but honestly, the replay aspect is very solid. The gameplay is the real selling point with this game.