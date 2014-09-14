Someone Recreated The Opening Dance From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ In ‘Destiny’ And It’s Great

I really can’t wait for the day when Guardians of the Galaxy is on home video of some sort. Yes, I could pirate the thing right now and be a total rebel, but I’d rather not. I have an image to uphold to the members of the church and it is a Sunday, so that’d be doubly wrong.

It would be in the spirit of Peter Quill though, and so is this video from Somewhat Awesome Games featuring a tribute to the pop inspired dancing from the opening of the film. Someone took some footage from Destiny, where I assume your character can dance for some reason, and mashed it up with Redbone’s “Come And Get Your Love.”

It’s a fun reminder of the movie and one of the reasons why I can’t wait for some official release. It made me feel good and I like to feel good from time to time, without the use of drugs.

(Via Somewhat Awesome Games / Mashable)

