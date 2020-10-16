Spider-Cat In ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Has Gamers Very Excited

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The gameplay trailers and footage we’ve seen thus far look spectacular, as the game takes full advantage of the high-powered PlayStation 5 for an incredibly realistic appearance and the ability to create a sprawling world that doesn’t require load screens to get from one corner to the other.

For many, the new Spider-Man title is enough reason to purchase a PS5 on release day, so they can dive into one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year from Day 1. In case you weren’t totally sold on the game, Game Informer released some more gameplay video on their YouTube channel that shows a sidekick that you pick up at some point when you rescue a stolen bodega cat named Spider-Man who eventually gets a mask of its own and helps you fight bad guys by leaping out of your bookbag and scratching them.

I am not a comic book person so I have no idea if Spider-Cat is, like, an actual thing or if it’s a delightful addition by the game, but it certainly has me even more intrigued by what all Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be bringing to the table if “fighting crime with a masked cat in your backpack” is an actual, real thing.