‘Madden,’ ‘NBA 2K’ And The Future Of Sports Video Games

Sports games have carved out their own gigantic niche in the video game marketplace, and a schedule all their own. Unlike a title in the Call of Duty or Super Mario universes, you know that every single year, EA Sports will drop its latest FIFA, Madden, or NHL game, or a new NBA or WWE 2K release will hit the shelves. The clockwork of the gaming calendar is well-established: The next 364 days are spent playing said game, and on the 365th, the cycle begins anew, with the little number at the end of the release increasing by one.

In terms of brand loyalty, sports sims are as strong as any genre of video games. This is despite the fact that sports games are oftentimes quite flawed. Sure, they’re fun, and getting a look at the new bells and whistles each series adds over a year of development can be a blast, but it is exceedingly rare to find a perfect sports video game. And in a lot of ways the innovation possible in the genre is largely unexplored as deadlines on each title loom year after year.

The good news is that in gaming, support and sales can create the opportunity to innovate. And considering the two authors here play a lot of sports video games and are often up playing FIFA and NBA 2K until 3 a.m., we’ve given some considerable thought to how these games can improve. It may not be realistic, but we tried to stay within the realm of possibility that major changes can be made within the span of a year or two.

1. Space, space, space

Video games, just in general, are getting bigger and bigger. Players can oftentimes deviate from main stories and take a more choose your own adventure path, pouring hours into exploring gargantuan worlds and doing side missions. Sometimes, it’s nice to just run around and mindlessly marvel at the carefully-crafted scenery. The main thing that stood out to me about, say, Final Fantasy VII Remake or Marvel’s Spider-Man was how there were lengthy stretches where I forgot that I was playing a video game, because it just looked like I was consuming something real.

Sports games are not afforded this luxury, as there is a finite amount of space upon which games can be played. You have assuredly played games of 2K or NHL where your teammates just cannot get out of your way, a deep irony as the modern NBA is embracing the pace-and-space era. Or perhaps you’ve played Madden and found the attempt at making something as simple as “running the football” ultra-realistic to be remarkably and unnecessarily clumsy — think of every complaint that one friend has about how NCAA was fun and modern Madden can be so frustrating.

The drive to make games realistic just does not gel with sports games. They oftentimes feel clunky, trying their best to fit into the confined space they are given by nature of the sports we are virtually playing. An exception to this are soccer games like FIFA and PES, as the 10 outfield players have more than enough space to operate, but even they can get rather frustrating when space is at a premium — the newest FIFA game, for example, received critiques for being too favorable to defenders and not as free-flowing as some of its predecessors.

At a certain point, sports games will be similar to the evolution of iPhones. For years, Apple’s thinking was that people did not want big, so iPhones began getting smaller and smaller before Apple changed course. Now, iPhones are bigger than ever. For sports games, the emphasis in recent years has been on being as realistic as possible. Here’s to hoping that 2K, EA, and other game publishers realize that’s not necessarily the best thing for sports games.

2. Embrace being a game

Modern sports sims seem to have split in this regard. The main feature of a title is a product as photo-realistic as the sport you watch on TV, and in many ways the game has tried to mimic the television product as much as possible. But the more realistic games get, the less fun they tend to be. Each year it’s tougher to create a major sports sim that is fun and joyful and lets you turn off your brain while you pour hours into something that is never trying too hard. This isn’t to say that basketball games need to be more NBA Jam than NBA 2K, but feeling the influence of the former on the latter might not be the worst idea in the world.