Nintendo Created The Most Disturbing Safe-For-Work Upskirts Ever In ‘Super Smash Bros.’

You may remember the creepy underwear shots of Princess Peach in Super Smash Bros Brawl. Nintendo has attempted to remove that element in the new Super Smash Bros for the 3DS. By “remove” we mean they’ve replaced it with a gaping maw of Eldritch horrors. Has the design team behind Super Smash Bros. been taking cues from Princess Clara in Drawn Together?

Gamers in Japan, who are already wrecking their 3DSes with the game, have screencapped what happens when Peach flips over. Now those Brawl upskirts have been replaced with the void we should all feel in our souls for looking up a cartoon princess’s skirt in the first place.

The Wii U version may not include this unmitigated nightmare fuel. Explains The Mary Sue:

Nintendo took a lot of shortcuts in order to make sure the game could run at 60 fps for the 3DS, however, so it’s possible that the missing … er, “feature” (ugh) might still appear in the Wii U version of the game when it’s released in late November of this year. But until then, at least we can temporarily relish in the fact that the fan-service everyone was expecting has been replaced with surreal and existential horrors.

Would it have been too hard to animate some bloomers or a petticoat? This whole black void thing is terrifying. Don’t believe us? We’ve included several examples below, but proceed with caution. When you gaze into the abyss, the abyss gazes back into you.

PICTURED ABOVE: Dark Pit versus dark pit

