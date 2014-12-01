The Batmobile Is The Star Of The Latest ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Trailer

Last week Batman: Arkham Knight emerged from the shadows with a new “Infiltrating Ace Chemicals” trailer that was pleasingly heavy on action and light on talky cutscenes. You may have noticed that trailer ended with a “To Be Continued” because, yes, even trailers have to be trilogies now.

Well, the second part of the Ace Chemicals trailer has arrived, and this time the action focuses squarely on the Batmobile as it takes out an entire platoon of tanks single-handedly. Check it out below…

The final part of this trailer arrives this Saturday. Hopefully it ends in Batman blowing up the entire Ace Chemicals building, because seriously, that place has been nothing but trouble.

Via ComingSoon