The Batmobile Is The Star Of The Latest ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Trailer

Last week Batman: Arkham Knight emerged from the shadows with a new “Infiltrating Ace Chemicals” trailer that was pleasingly heavy on action and light on talky cutscenes. You may have noticed that trailer ended with a “To Be Continued” because, yes, even trailers have to be trilogies now.
Well, the second part of the Ace Chemicals trailer has arrived, and this time the action focuses squarely on the Batmobile as it takes out an entire platoon of tanks single-handedly. Check it out below…
The final part of this trailer arrives this Saturday. Hopefully it ends in Batman blowing up the entire Ace Chemicals building, because seriously, that place has been nothing but trouble.
Via ComingSoon
and we’re supposed to believe that no one died in any of those explosions? were they rubber rockets?
The entire game is just one incredibly elaborate virtual reality simulation.
Actually, looking at the design, they appear to be robots.
Pretty sure Batman killed a few people there.
They’re all drones. Loophole!
So Batman swears never to pick up a gun, yet he’s totally fine with mounting .50 caliber machine guns and laser guided missiles on the Batmobile?