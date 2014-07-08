‘The Sims 4’ Won’t Have Toddlers Or Pool Drownings And Sims Fans Are Outraged

A new Sims is headed our way this year, and EA is promising the creepy digital avatars will be smarter than ever. Unfortunately, that improved AI comes at a price — some cherished Sims features will be disappearing in The Sims 4.
First, baby Sims will no longer grow into toddlers — they’ll instead jump straight to childhood. Even more distressing, the game will no longer have pools.
The removal of pools may seem like a random, minor alteration, but they’ve played an important, dark role in past Sims games.Once you get sick of a Sim, the easiest, most diabolical way to get rid of them is to put them in the pool, remove all the ladders and steps and fill their Sim lungs with Sim water.
Hardcore Sims fans (a thing that still exists apparently) are understandably upset. In the case of pools in particular, it seems like EA and Maxis are intentionally cutting a feature to stem the tide of Sim euthanasia, but they claim that’s simply not the case…
“Rather than include toddlers, we chose to go deeper on the features that make Sims come alive: meaningful and often amusing emotions; more believable motion and interactions; more tools in Create A Sim, and more realistic (and sometimes weird!) Sim behavior. Instead of pools, we chose to develop key new features in Build Mode: direct manipulation, building a house room-by-room and being able to exchange your custom rooms easily, to make the immediate environment even more relatable and interactive for your Sim.”
So, in other words, “We don’t have a reason for cutting these features that you’re likely to find satisfactory, but there’s going to be other cool stuff in the game, so don’t be mad!” Haven’t heard a video game industry “explanation” that lame since, well, when was the last time Ubisoft said something?
Via CVG
The title of this made me LOL IRL. I remember waaaay back playing the first sims in drafting class at school and discovering how to drown the characters by deleting the pool ladders. Good times…
Pools still included in EA’s William Shatner Simulator.
I don’t play Sims, so maybe I’m missing something, but why not just make it so people can’t remove the pool ladders?
Anyway, that’s classic EA right there… Instead of fine tuning a feature, they’ll just remove it from future installments altogether.
Better yet, why not give Sims some upper body strength so they can climb out of a pool without a ladder?
I can think of two reasons why Tommy Lee won’t be playing this.
Back in my day, we just put the Sims in a small room with a bunch of flammable objects and a fireplace and watched them burn to the ground!… man, Sims is a dark game…
More like they’re saving it for expansion packs.
The Sims 4: Pool Drownings Party Pack!
Boy EA can’t do anything without shitting themselves.
The sim 4 is great , no pool or toddler isn’t a big problem . Demo Game funny . I will upload my test game in youtube :) . Now you can try here: bit.ly/TheSim4Demo