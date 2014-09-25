Travel The World Of ‘The Witcher 3’ In This Fresh Footage Packed Featurette

Looking for a bit of an overview of the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Well, here’re some loveably awkward Polish people from developer CD Projekt RED describing various aspects of The Witcher 3. There’s also a good chunk of new gameplay footage mixed in, and damn, this game is looking pretty hot.

Check out the video below…

Hmmm, no info on what the power of the Xbox One and PS4 will do for The Witcher‘s plentiful boobs, but I suppose that’s coming in a future featurette.

