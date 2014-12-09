‘Until Dawn’ Is The Next Step In Incredibly Realistic Video Game Facial Animations

If Sony’s Until Dawn isn’t on your radar yet, you might want to adjust your radar, because it’s kind of come out of left field to become one of the most promising-looking games of 2015. Until Dawn is basically an interactive ’80s horror movie, complete with cast of horny sarcastic teens and an isolated cabin in the woods. Somewhat in the vein of Telltale’s The Walking Dead games, Until Dawn will present you with a constant series of tense decisions, and your choices will determine how the story plays out and who survives.

Until Dawn doesn’t just sound fun, it’s also technologically impressive – in particular, the game’s faces are incredibly realistic and well-animated. Sony and Until Dawn developer Supergiant Games recently showed off the game’s facial animation tech…

While we’re at it, here’s a new Until Dawn trailer from this weekend’s Playstation Experience event.

What do you folks think of Until Dawn? It’s definitely creeping up my “Most Anticipated Games of 2015” list.

