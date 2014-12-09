‘Until Dawn’ Is The Next Step In Incredibly Realistic Video Game Facial Animations

If Sony’s Until Dawn isn’t on your radar yet, you might want to adjust your radar, because it’s kind of come out of left field to become one of the most promising-looking games of 2015. Until Dawn is basically an interactive ’80s horror movie, complete with cast of horny sarcastic teens and an isolated cabin in the woods. Somewhat in the vein of Telltale’s The Walking Dead games, Until Dawn will present you with a constant series of tense decisions, and your choices will determine how the story plays out and who survives.
Until Dawn doesn’t just sound fun, it’s also technologically impressive – in particular, the game’s faces are incredibly realistic and well-animated. Sony and Until Dawn developer Supergiant Games recently showed off the game’s facial animation tech…
While we’re at it, here’s a new Until Dawn trailer from this weekend’s Playstation Experience event.
What do you folks think of Until Dawn? It’s definitely creeping up my “Most Anticipated Games of 2015” list.
Via DualShockers
…. And they gesture their hands like idiots a lot, drawing my focus onto the less than impressive arm animations.
Yeeeeah, I noticed that too, but they have time to fix that — the game is only 40 – 50% finished.
Just seems odd to have a tech video of your facial animations blemished by what is basically a blinking light in my face.
Well shit considering it’s not really a game, it better look fucking good.
How is it not a game?
It’s an interactive movie, I mean it should look good, they don’t have to account for any and everything, they don’t have to render a billion things, it’s all on rails, thus barely a game. I’m not dogging on it, I’m just saying this should look better than things like Assassin’s Creed and the such, with big breathing worlds.
Radar’d! Looks good.
So Heavy Rain without the bad american accents?
Looks BETTER. Still, they look like they have botox in their lips.
Well, this is supposed to be a sexy teen horror movie, so it makes sense.
I’m really digging the butterfly effect system they’ve got going on, that’ll give this game almost unlimited replayability if done right. I typically end up making the worst possible decision everytime in games like these so I must have horrible instincts…I’m gonna do the exact opposite everytime and see where that gets me.
Dude in the first vid’s got great hair!