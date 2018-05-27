Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The World War Z book did a phenomenal job exploring how the world would react to a zombie outbreak. Governments would fall, mass exoduses would clog roadways, and infrastructure would fail. The books showed on a macro and micro level, how everything could go wrong, and how the world could eventually rebuild. (Pro tip: get a submarine.)

The movie was entertaining, but the overwhelming and almost ludicrous amount of zombies that would scurry like hoards of ants on methamphetamines made for some great set-piece moments but felt easy. It’s easy to get people scared when hundreds of zombies are sprinting at them. It’s terrifying when an infection spreads slowly but surely, without anything you can do, no matter where you are in the world.

Now the long-awaited World War Z game has its first official trailer and it looks to marry the global outbreak with the movie’s hordes of zeds. We know the biggest battles happened in New York, Jerusalem, and other huge metropolitan areas, but now we’re seeing Moscow, and it looks like madness.

The game promises to be a four-player co-op experience kind of like Left 4 Dead, but it seems like you’re going to have to build up resources and hunker down. Funny enough, that’s very much what Fortnite used to be in its original iteration. If World War Z can build on the L4D formula and fall back on the source material’s fantastic storytelling, this could be the zombie game that revives a genre that’s relegated to wave after wave of walking dead coming at you ad nauseam. Or, it’ll just be that.

There’s no firm release date on the game yet, but it seems like it’ll be out before David Fincher and Brad Pitt’s World War Z 2.

(Via RockPaperShotgun)