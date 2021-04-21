Earlier today, GameStop’s official Twitter account tweeted that the Xbox Series X model was now available to purchase through their Xbox All Access package. However, within two hours of the tweet — posted at 7 AM PST this morning — the console was reported as sold out. In addition, customers who were able to snag one of the coveted next-generation systems were faced with a variety of obstacles, such as broken links and the consoles being marked as ‘not available’ until the page was refreshed multiple times.

The available consoles were offered as part of the Xbox All Access package, a subscription program that allows buyers to pay $35 per month for 24 months at a 0% APR interest rate–provided they are approved. In addition to the system, the package included a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $15 per month when bought separately. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play, gives players access to more than 100 titles, ranging from high-budget hits such as Grand Theft Auto V and Outriders, as well as dozens of up-and-coming independent titles.

After the 24-month payment plan ends, buyers will completely own their new console and have paid a grand total of $840. While that seems a hefty sum for the $500 console, the package winds up saving customers $20, as two years of Game Pass Ultimate runs $360 and would push the grand total without Xbox All Access to $860.

For those feeling frustrated by the console’s lack of availability, you’re not alone. Since its November 10, 2020 release date, the Xbox Series X has consistently been in high demand and low stock. One of the best ways to keep tabs on when the console is available is to follow the Twitter accounts of retailers such as GameStop and Best Buy.

In the meantime, we’ve written a piece on how to cope with being unable to snag a new system.