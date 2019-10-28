Kanye West‘s latest album, “Jesus Is King,” finally dropped on Friday after numerous delays and missed deadlines to deliver 27 minutes of gospel-inspired hip-hop. The quality of the results, now heard by the general public, are up for debate like any new album, especially one from such a popular artist.

But some fans of the Legend of Zelda video game series say a track from “Jesus Is King” sounds remarkably similar to a song from one of the series most beloved Zelda games. As the 11-track album hit streaming sites, a number of people on social media noted that the album’s second track, “Selah,” sounds a lot like a song from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Louie Zong threw the tracks into Audacity and they lined up remarkably well, which confirmed his theory that they are, at the very least, incredibly similar.

noticed something while listening to the new kanye album… pic.twitter.com/q1nRklkhf4 — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) October 25, 2019

Ocarina of Time was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998 and has made appearances on a variety of other Nintendo consoles over the years, and it’s generally considered one the best games in the Zelda catalog. The music from the game is even performed live in an orchestral setting, so it certainly has its own loyal legion of fans.

Here’s the “Gerundo Valley” track on its own, in case you’re not the biggest Zelda fan in the world.

And here’s “Selah” on its own as well.

At the very least, the coincidence has fans speculating that Kanye is a fan of the Zelda series. Whether a chiptune Kanye album is inevitable, however, is yet to be determined.