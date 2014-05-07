5 Movie Star Superheroes That Would Work Better On TV

Having completely conquered the multiplexes, superheroes are now storming the small screen — we already have Arrow and Agents of SHIELD, and they’ll soon be joined by the likes of Gotham, The Flash and Daredevil.
So, now that superhero TV is a real thing, maybe it’s time to start considering whether some top superheroes might work better as TV stars. I’m not just talking obscure heroes, I’m talking the big ones that already have, in some cases, multiple movies under their utility belts. A hit TV show can be almost as profitable as a hit movie, so why not? So, here are five superheroes franchises that have had (or are going to have) movies, but might just be more at home on the ol’ boob tube…
Luke Cage and Iron Fist could be the new Shawn and Gus of the USA Network.
I’m not even kidding, I would watch a Heroes for Hire show starring James Roday and Dule Hill. Bonus points if we can get a cameo of Maggie Lawson in the Elektra getup.
Great, now I all I want to see is Danny Rand and Luke Cade do a harmonized “suck it” before mercilessly beating some poor dude in the face.
Well, they’re going to be on Netflix next year…
I’ve always thought a show based on the Kingpin would be cool.
I don’t think Wonder Woman will ever get a fair shake… not since the disastrous Palicki pilot.
Luckily, she got that full length animated feature a few years back. It might be as good as it’s ever gonna get for solo WW.
I don’t get this post. Any comic book hero/story would be better told in a TV or serialized form (budget and stars notwithstanding) . It’s the nature of both media to be this way.
Not really. Hulk is better as a movie star. So is Thor. So is Batman.
@Nate Birch
I’m not certain about Batman. Batman: TAS suggests that it could be serialized, imo.
But Hulk and Thor, yeah, it is tough to justify them going ape-shit constantly like they’d have to do to make it a TV show, and there would be quite a bit of expense to the required effects.
The Hulk TV show was really good. For a good while, anyway.
@Nate Birch – Hulk is better as a movie supporting character, as finally was shown by The Avengers. He just can’t carry a movie by himself
Batman would be WORLDS better as a serialized drama (fuck this upcoming Gotham nonsense) that can really delve into his investigative process and not shoehorn in a batmobile chase every episode.
Naw, just keep all the DC “hErOeS” in the comic books where they belong. Along with Archie, Teen Titans, and all the other children stories.
I think Hulk would do fine in a good, non-pretentious movie. As for Batman, well, dude’s versatile — I think he works on both TV and movies.
Hulk just hasn’t got his chance in a good movie — a non-pretentious Hulk flick would be a huge success.
Exactly. There’s not a single hero that wouldn’t do better in television. Yes, Thor too, as he said budget notwithstanding.
Whenever the tent pole movie system collapses in the next 10-20 years (according to Lucas and Spielberg), this is exactly where things will go. TV studios will be able to get the comic book rights on the cheap and start telling serial stories like comic book and super heroes deserve. Superhero movies don’t work as often as they should because it takes world building and months of story in weekly editions to build up conflicts. To cram all that into one 2.5 hour movie every 3 years is not ideal and why there’s 4 or 5 villains in some movies.
Once the movie studios get burned to a crisp and return to telling simpler stories in 90-120 min and quit trying to cram long form story telling in blockbuster movies, then I would expect a lot of super hero shows with familiar properties like the X Men, Spiderman, Batman, Wonder Woman
Yeah. What he said.
You mean the “Lucas” that runs an illegally controlled Empire that was part of the Silicon Valley Wage Fixing Cartel and recent Court Case?
The Spielberg who hasn’t directed but one decent except the Color Purple since Marcus Welby, M.D. in 1970?
Yeah. No, I’ll wait until somebody with more class or ability has something to say about Hollywood’s future and the future of moves.
I don’t know if an ongoing series for Punisher could work, but then again I know nothing of the comic universe and its characters. For now, as a fan of just the films (never read a single issue), I think a mini series of 6-12 episodes, released on HBO (more room to breathe in terms of violence, nudity, sex, and profanity), and see if it’s a hit first.
Nah, he’s exactly right. There is so much Punisher out there, they could make an incredible series out of it. The Punisher comics I used to read were mostly only Castle and Micro, so they’d have to add some kind of … I dunno, good cop chasing him that he refuses to kill or something, and probably a romantic interest because television.
Still. It’s 2014. It would have to be made pretty stupidly well to work, because there are times Punisher has done some really confusing stuff that would have been better handled with a sniper rifle and some small scale explosives.
@Mechakisc Allowing the Punisher to be the Punisher is the same suspension of disbelief required in nearly all vigilante stories. They “hero” would most certainly be dead almost immediately after just a few real world encounters. I think there’s a reason Omar Little didn’t make it outta the game.
*The “heroes”
I’d like to throw in Ghost Rider. It would, in a strange way, resemble the Bixby “Hulk” series, much the way the comics used to. Johnny Blaze going down a highway, dealing with something different in each town. It would resemble Supernatural, if one of them had a flaming skull and was in to chicks.
I like this idea, and you could prolong the series as the Ghost Rider selects different hosts.
Ghost Smokie and the Bandit Rider
Cossack Ghost Rider on a Bear
GHOST RIDER ON A MOTHERFUCKING SHARK
Someone can even make a “jump the shark” joke. Then Shark Rider whips them in the face and Penance Gazes them until they’re a puddle of piss and drool forever.
Source for inspiration: [lemurcomics.files.wordpress.com]
I want those to be the taglines. Especially the motherfucking shark. Especially if they swipe one of the numerous shark-based villains from other comics and give one to Ghost Rider and he insists on riding him piggyback.
Y: The Last Man totally is made for serialized television with a finite start and end date, don’t you think?
TV Exec: “Does it have to have only one man? I don’t think we can find enough quality actresses to fill the main cast …”
Me: *aneurism*
Green Lantern probably works better as a True Detective style recurring mini-series, that way you could get different stars to play different Green Lanterns and have short seasons of them.
I also feel like Silver Surfer would make a pretty good TV Show, his adventures were always pretty serialized with a couple of “season long” style arcs.
Both of these would be very dependent on budget to make them worthwhile though.
The only TV show based on a comic that we need is NFL Superpro
PREACH.
I’m a Marvel guy and I think Batman has better villains than Spider-Man, so not sure what you were getting at there.
This. Batman has the best villains of any superhero/crime fighter series, ever.
I think it’s really close, though. Spidey has some great goddam villains.
I’m not sure either. I was distracted by ‘your’ appearing where ‘you’re’ should be.
Also with X-Men you can pitch it to Nickelodeon or Disney and have them do a TV Series based upon that X-Men College Comic series. Also maybe Joss Whedon could do Birds Of Prey. (That seems like a Whedonesque TV Series.)
And? Lots of properties had shitty movies made before a good one … Spider-Man, Captain America for starters.
Deadpool. It’s a sitcom in itself. Put it on HBO and you’d have a solid 8-10 year franchise.
Plus, it’d keep Ryan Reynolds off the movie screen.
Totally agree. The right network and actor could really do his character justice.
As for Ryan Reynolds: he’s hot. Keep him out of superhero movies and keep him shirtless/ naked and I’m happy.
Make it Cable and Deadpool and I’m in.
They should do a show about Green Arrow!
@Otto Man,
I am a very high level TV executive. I’d like to discuss your pitch in my huge business offices. How do you feel about the character being shirtless every 12 minutes? Just stop by and we’ll spitball some ideas while we sip upon expensive liquors.
Sincerely,
C.W. Bigbucks
President of Television Shows
Shirtless? I don’t know. He’d have to have some pretty good abs.
Probably better just cast me to be safe.
Eh, Green Arrow? That guy sucks — would never work.
I always thought Badger would make a kick-ass series. Action, severe split-personality disorder, 5th century magic practicing Druid sidekick (or sorts), hot doctor/fighter wife, occasional demon battles, Badass the Demon Hunter, etc. With some hits and misses, the series was good when it was serious as well as absurd (speaking of a particular issue in which Badger meets Elvis, and teams up with Bruce Lee to take out a drug kingpin Colonel Sanders).
Do a season, then kick off the 2nd with the Badger Goes Berserk mini-series story.
New Universe’s “Justice” would be pretty cool too – I’m thinking of the 80s book, I haven’t read the reboot.
I never heard of Badger so I’m picturing dude from Breaking Bad beating up Col. Sanders while Bruce Lee knocks out 70 chickens.
Anyone else think Moon Knight would track on TV?
Crazier Batman.
Sure.
I know i’m late to the party, but Spectacular Spider-Man is the best version i’ve seen of the character on any medium!
Also, my comic to tv show proposal is: MIND MGMT; the possibilities are endless.
Punisher really should be part of the Netflix collection. It’s always great to see the interplay between the worldviews of Matt Murdock and Frank Castle.
Even Captain America…as great as Chris Evans is on the big screen in the role….Cap’s WWII history deserves more than a montage before the big face off with the red skull. A Band of Brothers inspired series could touch on real WWII nazi villains. There could be seasons dealing with Zola, Zemo, Red Skull, Sleeper robots, the Invaders….
I think Cap is probably better suited to movies — he’s got that big pulpy adventure thing going on that’s well suited to movies. More to the point, I’m not sure if I care about his character enough to watch him every week.
Dude right on a band of brother style TV series with Cap America would make a mint.
Man, Jessica Alba front and center in that FF picture shows you just how early 2000s that movie was. Her as Sue Storm was the worst casting since John Wayne as Genghis Khan
Orrrrr…. Halle Berry as Storm.
@Aaron Smarter lol, no love for Halle Berry as Storm? Really tho? (I’m kidding, I think they just picked her because she was popular at the time.)
Literally the only thing that makes sense in this articles is the Punisher. Everything else is quite stupid
Have even seen TV CGI? It suuuuuuucks. Ergo, most of your idea are HORRIBLE. Spider-Man with lousy CGI is not a good idea. Ever.
Unless you meant Italian Spider-Man, in which case, I agree whole-heartedly.
Very good point.
That’s why the term “street level” has become the latest buzz word for show execs (it’s code for cost effective).
I think we’re getting to the point where even TV CGI looks okay. Obviously it wouldn’t look as good as the Amazing Spider-Man movies, but if it at least looked as good as the Raimi movies, I’d be fine with that.
Serious question … If Disney doesn’t have the movie rights to Spider-Man, why can’t they use the character in one of their TV shows, like Agents of SHIELD or one of the upcoming Netflix projects?
The film rights included giving Sony the live-action television rights, too. Animation is a separate license, and that’s why Spidey can appear in that form.
it kills me that Punisher has had three chances at movie stardom and failed each time and Wonder Woman is still on the sidelines.
I agree 100% though, of all the characters mentioned, Punisher is the most TV friendly/ready. It wouldn’t require any FX at all.
I strongly suggest listening to the How Did This Get Made podcast where they discuss Punisher War Zone with the director and Patton Oswalt. While not a perfect movie, I think they point out that it’s a pretty good adaptation of the comics. Or you could go the Tom Jane short film route with #dirtylaundry.
My point is… The Punisher is awesome and we need more of him.
Yeah it’s not like they never had a Wonder Woman, Spider man or Hulk TV shows.