5 Movie Star Superheroes That Would Work Better On TV

So, now that superhero TV is a real thing, maybe it’s time to start considering whether some top superheroes might work better as TV stars. I’m not just talking obscure heroes, I’m talking the big ones that already have, in some cases, multiple movies under their utility belts. A hit TV show can be almost as profitable as a hit movie, so why not? So, here are five superheroes franchises that have had (or are going to have) movies, but might just be more at home on the ol’ boob tube…