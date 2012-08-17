A Compendium of Cool Comics Cosplay: X-men Edition

08.17.12

It’s time once again for our Friday comics cosplay feature, casting the spotlight on the best costumery from the cosplay community.  We’re focusing on those cosplayers who we think deserve special recognition for coming up with the best costumes, whatever the budget, and the photographers who capture them for posterity.
To ring the changes in our regular Friday cosplay feature, this week we’re also enjoying one of the occasional themes randomly plucked out of thin air that we think our readers will enjoy. This edition is a  a special X-men themed week, spotlighting what we think is some of the best X-men related costumery that has been submitted by awesome cosplayers and photographers, including cosplay of:
Gambit, Magik, Beast, Toad, Scarlet Witch, Rogue, Cyclops, Professor X, X-Factor, Xorn and many others!
Gamma Squad is committed to giving a voice to the cosplay community that thrives in groups like our friends at TheSuperheroCostumingForum.com. Each week we spotlight our favorite costumes and in addition we also host a regular cosplay contest, with the results forming a special theme week. We invite cosplayers, costumers and photographers to submit pictures of their work that relates to the theme (or any cosplay in general!) to our Flickr group to be considered. We’ll then pick our top choices and post them on Gamma Squad for the adoration of all.
Our current theme is:

  • Superhero Team-Ups!

For now, enjoy this week’s X-flavored selection!

 The Philippine X-men Cosplay Team as submitted  .

 Gambit as designed and constructed by peregrintook310, modeled by her boyfriend. Submitted  .

Phoenix Five Magik cosplay by El Paso Cosplay Girls. Submitted  .

 Beast cosplayer at Wizard World Philadelphia 2012. Photo by greyloch. Submitted  .

 Scarlet Witch and Toad cosplayers at Kapow Comic Con. Photograph by Carlos Adama. Submitted  .

 Cyclops at Supernova Sydney 2012. Photo by Andy Wana. Submitted  .

 Rogue cosplayer at WonderCon 2012 as photographed by Erik Estrada. Submitted  .

 Professor X cosplayer at Emerald City Comic Cons 2012. Photo by squidminion. Source: Flickr

 Original X-Factor cosplayers at Wizard World 2012, featuring Kearstin Nicholson as Jean Grey. Source: Flickr

 Xorn cosplayer at Emerald City Comic Con 2012. Photo by Cliff Nordman. Source: Flickr

