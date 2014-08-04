Marvel Gave Rocket Raccoon’s Co-Creator A Private Screening Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ At His Hospital Bed

Guardians Of The Galaxy became the largest August opening of all time last weekend, and part of that success was due to a gun-toting, talking raccoon. Rocket Raccoon was co-created by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen. In 1992, Mantlo suffered permanent brain damage when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. He lives in a residential care facility and was unable to attend a screening. So Marvel brought the screening to him.
Bill Mantlo’s brother Michael posted some pictures and wrote about the screening on Facebook. Brace yourselves for CAPS LOCK, exclamation points, and all the feels.
Marvel hooked Bill up with a PRIVATE VIEWING of “Guardians Of The Galaxy”, and my wife Liz and my beloved cousin Jean assisted Bill throughout, enabling him to sit back, relax and relish in the AWESOMENESS of what is going to be, in my humble opinion, Marvel’s GREATEST AND MOST SUCCESSFUL FILM EVER! Bill thoroughly enjoyed it, giving it his HIGHEST COMPLIMENT (the BIG “THUMB’S UP!”), and when the credits rolled, his face was locked into the HUGEST SMILE I HAVE EVER SEEN HIM WEAR (along with one or two tears of joy)! This was the GREATEST DAY OF THE LAST 22 YEARS for me, our family, and most importantly, BILL MANTLO!
The gentlemen that made it possible for Bill to see his creation, ROCKET RACCOON, come alive in “Guardians Of The Galaxy”, Marvel Attorney David Althoff (far left) and Marvel VP David Bogart (center). Giving Bill this opportunity was a daunting challenge (with all the legal & security protocols that needed to be breached), but these two FINE MEN made it happen, and Bill had the HAPPIEST DAY OF HIS LIFE! I will NEVER be able to thank them enough for all that they have done for Bill!
If you’re wondering why watching credits roll was such a huge moment, check out who was given an acknowledgement:
Even though Mantlo’s work for Marvel was originally work-for-hire, his brother has said in the past they’ve done quite a bit to help him out and treat him in an “exceptionally fair manner”. Any chance we could get hooked up with some of Marvel’s exceptional fairness? Watching Guardians Of The Galaxy in bed sounds awesome.
Who’s cutting onions?
Hey UPROXX.. How about an update on this:
[teespring.com]
The Rocket + Racoon shirt that was created to help support Mantlo medical bills was pulled down due to a copyright claim.
Seems Marvel isn’t being helpful after all.
And before people respond without actually looking at the shirt in question: Its not a Marvel image. Its a rocket and a generic raccoon image.
Denying the possibility that Marvel might have rather they not put out bootleg shirts & instead take actual monetary compensation? Or maybe they designate one of their official shirt’s proceeds to the family. Mantlo’s brother himself was the one trying to silence people speaking out against Marvel for any perceived slight on their part toward Mantlo. I personally would rather respect the family’s wishes and understand that there are things that go on behind the scenes we aren’t privy to. If Mantlo’s reps come out & say otherwise, then let the uproar begin, but Marvel didn’t legally have to do anything for these creators. Should direct the negativity towards the creators of the current Hercules movie, they totally denied ANY kind of credit or compensation for the writer of the book that their story directly pulls from.
Wait, so he came up with a talking raccoon character BEFORE he got brain damage?
What’s your excuse?
Im guessing jb227 didn’t actually click the link to actually see the tshirts before replying.
The tshirts weren’t of a “Marvel Licensed image”
I never said they were, I was saying that Marvel could potentially decide to use one of their own licensed t-shirts if there are more funds that need to be raised. There’s also a possibility that the Teespring account was a sham anyway, they’ve been in trouble before w/ comic artists for allowing the use of their material w/o any form of compensation. I’ll tend to believe word straight from the horse’s mouth over guesswork based off of an already shady company’s dealings. I guess you didn’t read Michael Mantlo’s press statement from a few months back saying that Marvel did great by Bill & the family & for people to please stop trying to claim otherwise. Those are the family’s wishes. Until the Mantlo clan says otherwise, who are you to question them?