Captain America Is A Fugitive In New ‘Winter Soldier’ Clips

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is in theaters today, setting a new record for Fandango advance ticket sales in April and on track to make over $90 million in North America this weekend. Vince likened it to the Bourne Supremacy of superhero movies in his review yesterday, but overseas audiences seem to enjoy it, and so did Dan. The film’s already made over $100 million from 32 markets. The country-specific opening scene probably didn’t hurt.

Since the film is in theaters now, we may as well take this opportunity to do one last roundup of the clips and pictures you may not have seen yet. First up, here’s the fight between Cap and Batroc the Leaper which comes right after the previous clip of Cap and Black Widow taking down Batroc and his mercs.

Cap speaks French? Ooo la la.

This next clip might be a spoiler, as it shows Nick Fury meeting The Winter Soldier.

It’s going to take all my willpower to resist clicking the OnStar button on my car and shouting, “GET ME OFF THE GRID.”

Next up is a TV spot including the ominous phrase, “Captain America is a fugitive.”

And here’s a clip showing what a fugitive Steve Rogers can do to a S.H.I.E.L.D. aircraft when it gets in the way of important Captain America business.

Take that, taxpayers!

Finally, here are two cool Mondo posters featuring artwork by Rich Kelly. These will go on sale at random times today on @MondoNews.

Awww sh*t, The Winter Soldier brought a knife to a fist fight!

