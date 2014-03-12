Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Harley Quinn #Watchmen #Cats #Superman #Cosplay #Batman
Entertainment Editor
03.12.14

Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, and The Riddler photographed by Gavin Rebeiro.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Scarlet Witch photographed by Dan Morrill.

The Comedian (Watchmen) photographed by Marco Oliani.

Dejah Thoris (John Carter of Mars) cosplayed by Allegriana, photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Lilprince as Tintin and Samuel Rendell as Captain Haddock (The Adventures Of Tintin), photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ghostrider photographed by M@rcello.

Yoko Littner (Tengen Toppa Gurren Laggan) cosplayed by Sarah Fong, photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Black Canary and Green Arrow photographed by Von Hedwig.

Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill) cosplayed by PrincessLea, photographed by Miko Bura.

TOPICS#Harley Quinn#Watchmen#Cats#Superman#Cosplay#Batman
TAGSADVENTURES OF TINTINBatmanBLACK CANARYCatsCOSPLAYGhostriderGreen Arrowharley quinnJOHN CARTER OF MARSRIDDLERRobinRYUKO MATOISCARECROWScarlet WitchsupermanWATCHMENYOKO LITTNER

