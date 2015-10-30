Funny And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Entertainment Editor
10.30.15 5 Comments

The Dude, Walter, and Donnie (The Big Lebowski) photographed by JM2845.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting. And just as a reminder, please keep the comments section civil. These aren’t celebrities in a movie having their wardrobe commented upon by the peanut gallery; these are civilians doing their hobby on their own time. Don’t be a jerk.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

