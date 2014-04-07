Details Of The ‘Constantine’ Pilot Supposedly Leak

We’re cautiously optimistic about Constantine, NBC’s upcoming attempt to get in on the comic book TV show train. True, David Goyer on the script isn’t necessarily great news, but it’s directed by superb horror director Neil Marshall and they’ve certainly got the look down if nothing else. But what about the plot?
ShockTilYouDrop.com claims to have gotten their hands on the pilot script, and it’s actually much closer to Hellblazer than we were honestly expecting. That said, they might have been suckered, or the script might have been rewritten recently, so the usual grains of salt apply:
When we first find John, we learn he has voluntarily checked himself into a psychiatric clinic. He’s haunted by an incident in which he lost a 9-year-old girl to a demon who has dragged her soul to hell. He checks himself out of the hospital after six months to find something sinister is afoot in the realm of the supernatural.
Liv Parsons, a young woman who works at a rental car facility, gets caught up in John’s world when she discovers something is after her. Liv’s deceased father, Jasper, knew John and John owes a debt to him…. Liv is our conduit to John’s world of rituals, pendants, black magic and more and it handles the exposition well.
So it’s a bit like the movie, but Constantine is more of a screw-up. Also of note is the fact that he’s not going to be throwing around lightning bolts; the script specifically notes, apparently, that Constantine is not exactly a magic ninja.
Considering that NBC was willing to air Hannibal for two seasons, we’re hopeful that the team there is able to spot and support quality. And, hey, they’re already doing better than Fox with Gotham. No ‘stache, no cash, Fox!
He needs to look like he’s worn those cloths through a three day drinking bender.
Jaysus.
So this will fit right in with Grimm?
More like Supernatural, but not the first 5 seasons when it was good. More like season 6-9 when it was this horrendous mess.
I’m betting that’s what they’ll pair this off with.
But see Liv will break away John’s stony exterior and he’ll stop being an immoral conman and become a true hero
Lol. Very good. Sadly, also all too likely.
The way to make successful comic book movies or TV has been made so clear, it is amazing how people get it SO VERY wrong still.
You get real comic writers to write the script, you don’t interfere with your “bright ideas”, and they, “simply” make the comic into a moving-picture-show. You don’t talk down to your audience, and you don’t water things down, and you don’t say “Oh, that part is “too comic book” and cut out the very things that made the comic a success in the first place.
Seriously though ABC, NBC, and CBS should just stick to sitcoms and police procedurals. Give something like Constantine to HBO or Showtime.
Oh man… Constantine on HBO.. just the thought makes me get the vapors.