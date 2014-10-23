‘Gotham’ Hires A Gorram Geisha For A Major Role

We all know Morena Baccarin; she’s the respectable, upper-crust prostitute on Firefly. Since then she’s been adding to her nerd cred by working with DC’s animation unit, among other things. And now she’s stepped into the live-action thing on Gotham with an unexpected role.
Specifically, according to The Mary Sue, she’s playing Dr. Leslie Thompkins. For those who don’t remember their Bat-lore, Thompkins is essentially the doctor Batman goes to when he needs more than a field medic. She also tends to serve as Batman’s conscience, reminding him occasionally that punching out the mentally ill is not generally the best treatment, or pointing out that he’s driving himself too hard.
And she let a Robin die, which DC promptly retconned before wiping it out of existence altogether for excellent reasons; it was almost as dumb as that time Superman shot the post-apocalyptic Hitler twins.
Also of interest is the fact that she’ll have some romantic tension with Jim Gordon on Gotham, and you know what? Good. Let’s just bust canon here and have him dump Barbara. Hey, we’re sure Montoya will be there for the rebound.
If Leslie Thompkins is going to be on the show, she needed to be there right after the Wayne murders, as the first person on the scene consoling/protecting Bruce. That’s become a pretty important part of why they are so bonded.
It’s becoming clearer and clearer they’re not going to stick with continuity on this show, and I’m actually all for it. It’s what’s giving Penguin that killer plot arc, after all.
This makes sense with Alfred being the abrasive side of a sponge. If no one is there to give him warmth, this kid will grow up to be Az-Bats.
True, but Angry Alfred is still my favorite character.
