‘Gotham’ Hires A Gorram Geisha For A Major Role

We all know Morena Baccarin; she’s the respectable, upper-crust prostitute on Firefly. Since then she’s been adding to her nerd cred by working with DC’s animation unit, among other things. And now she’s stepped into the live-action thing on Gotham with an unexpected role.

Specifically, according to The Mary Sue, she’s playing Dr. Leslie Thompkins. For those who don’t remember their Bat-lore, Thompkins is essentially the doctor Batman goes to when he needs more than a field medic. She also tends to serve as Batman’s conscience, reminding him occasionally that punching out the mentally ill is not generally the best treatment, or pointing out that he’s driving himself too hard.

And she let a Robin die, which DC promptly retconned before wiping it out of existence altogether for excellent reasons; it was almost as dumb as that time Superman shot the post-apocalyptic Hitler twins.

Also of interest is the fact that she’ll have some romantic tension with Jim Gordon on Gotham, and you know what? Good. Let’s just bust canon here and have him dump Barbara. Hey, we’re sure Montoya will be there for the rebound.