‘Gotham’ Gets The Vigilante It Needs In Its Third Episode

Gotham, after the solid pilot, took a surprising and welcome turn last week to the darkest of dark comedy. And although this episode was slightly heavier on the cop drama, it’s pretty clearly going for bleak laughs as much as a Batman story.
This episode centers around the Balloonman, a vigilante who cuffs the corrupt to weather balloons and sends them flying off into the stratosphere. The concept is somewhat ridiculous, and truthfully the show doesn’t pull it off as well as it could; the second victim of the Balloonman overacts all the way to the stratosphere. But that doesn’t stop them from having a little fun, namely dropping an corpse from a great height on a little old lady.
While Gordon’s hunting that down, Oswald is back in Gotham; his reaction to stepping off the bus and taking in the local color is priceless. Really this is Robin Lord Taylor’s episode; he works out a new way into Gotham’s mob and, in the process, makes it abundantly clear he’s going to leave a pile of bodies in his wake. Along the way, he learns that Falcone’s downfall is tied to Arkham Asylum, giving us a larger arc to the season.
Donal Logue is in rare form this episode as well, especially the scene where he finally meets his physical match. We won’t ruin that here, but it’s a joke the show spends almost the whole episode to that point building up to, and it’s a hilarious subversion of the usual cop-show fight and chase.
On the bad side of things, there’s about three minutes too much of Montoya whining at Barbara, a plotline this season has dedicated maybe four minutes to in three episodes and which is already in the running for most annoying plotline of 2014. Barbara’s a total blank as a character, and Montoya is a needy, whiny creep. “How can I show my ex, who’s engaged to a dude, how much she should be boning me? I’ll break into her apartment while she’s taking a shower!”
Also completely irrelevant to the episode is Alfred teaching Bruce to fence, as adorable as it is, and telling him that killing people when you’re a vigilante is bad. It’s fun, but it dulls the show’s momentum somewhat to cut away to something unrelated. Still, the show’s already found its sense of humor, and it’s nailed down both its episodic rhythm and the larger arc. We weren’t expecting Gotham to go this way, but it’s a welcome surprise, right out of the gate.
Likewise, but it’s got NOTHING to do with the rest of the episode. At least have the kid talk to Gordon or something.
My money’s on Fish’s scheme either backfiring spectacularly or her being taken down hard by Oswald.
Actually for me having the corpse land on the little old lady made me roll my eyes so much they almost fell out of my head, I’m guessing I’m in the minority for that reaction though…
It was a cheap, obvious joke. You have been here long enough to know how much I love those.
That was my favorite part of the episode. Low hanging fruit for sure, but a great gag.
Oh yeah I really don’t need anymore Barbra Renee drama, I wish they would use that as sparingly as possible. I think its a TV rule though that Hot lesbians = ratings so I don’t foresee getting my wish.
@Eatz I think it’s more “Montoya is a lesbian, how do we not whitewash this?” and they came up with the worst possible way. I keep expecting her to burst into that fucking song from Rent about how it’s OK to be a cheating douchebag, because lesbians.
Make Bruce an intern or something and I’m happy. Part of the problem as people have pointed out is that the show doesn’t NEED Bruce. It’s got a huge cast and they’re all doing something.
Lesbian Barbara is the 2nd worse plot line this year… First is gay son on Tyrant.
I hate Lesbian Barbara a lot more, if I’m being honest. There is literally no reason for her to be there other than to have formerly banged Montoya. Cut her and it improves two characters, and that’s never good news.
@Dan Seitz True, also it kind of makes the show lose the “Bechdel Test” because so far all Montoya has done is ask other women about Gordon.
No they did also talk about drugs this episode. Which saddens me because of all the things this show needs a plot line about Gordon’s wife becoming an addict (again?) is not one of them.
I just hope that Falcone take out Fish. 3 episodes of Jada Pinkett it more than enough for me.
Yeah I’m done with her character as well. Hopefully everyone gangs up and kills her, including the police.
I just said the same thing! Can we be friends?
I think you’re going to have to wait to season finale at the earliest for that.
I prefer Oswald to be the one to put her down, but yeah, she needs to go.
I think Oswald will kills Fish Mooney. Probably, Falcone will put out a hit on Fish and Oswald will take that has an opportinity to kill her and clear his name. He is not the snitch that Fish claimed him to be.
Penguins eat Fish. This line, or a variation of it, must be used at some point this season, right?
I think they are kind of stuck with the Bruce plot line. He really adds nothing to the show (even though his parents murder is tied to a bigger story arc, he doesn’t need to be around for it), but I feel like it was direction from TV executives. “You have to have Bruce Wayne in a show about Gotham or the audience won’t care” – kind of thing.
The show is about how gotham because such a breeding ground for supervillains that a guy had to go out and put on a bat costume in order to fight them. So of course Bruce reacting to the first true vigilante in the show is relevant. This is the first time the corrupt and the criminals of Gotham had a force to reckon with, and while obviously Batman has to strive to be better than the balloonman, it serves as a first taste of inspiration for a lot of wha he becomes.
I agree that the show has too many characters at this point, but Bruce is hardly the weakest link. If anything that’s Fish. It’s becoming quite apparent that Jada Pinkett Smith filmed most of her scenes on a soundstage over the course of like a week and she’s really served no discernible purpose so far that couldn’t have been merged into Maroni or Falcone. All it really is is stunt casting and an excuse to create a character and I haven’t really seen what the purpose is far. This show doesn’t need Jada Pinkett Smitj nor fish mooney
Robin Lord Taylor sells barely disguised psychosis wonderfully. We can see that he’s always one slight away from snapping and killing people, but everyone else sees a weak, easily-bullied chump. He’s really remarkable.
There was a group interview I was on earlier this week with him, and he’s just a wonderful human being, very kind, very funny. Makes the performance stand out that much more.
That’s great! Seeing a nice person succeed, especially playing a heel, is always awesome.
Balloon guy wasn’t as bad as I expected. The whole show has enough camp to make it plausible. It’s certainly a better show than a lot of the tripe on the air.
I’m enjoying this so far. My only complaint, as others have said, is that I don’t need to see Bruce in every episode.
IDK I am liking it it is telling the story. This isn’t “Gotham PD” its Gotham. So its kind of building the world that needs a Batman and so how Bruce reacts to the changing landscape and showing lessons he will incorporate into Batman is a good thing in my eyes.
The Barbara/Montoya scenes have already hit Kim-levels of fast forward when I’m catching up on tivo.
It kind of sounded like it was going to be awful, but I enjoyed it every time someone got ballooned.
I was wondering if maybe the point of Montoya’s scene with Barbara this time was to show that Montoya’s messed up too. Since she’s looking for corruption it’d be easy to assume she’s “good”, but she crossed some lines this week.
They should have just named the show “Cobblepot” Because The Penguin is killing it. Really digging watching his rise as a crime lord.
I really thought that the pig mask guy in previews was gonna be Pyg.
There’s really only two things in this show that I like and will keep me coming back, for now. The chemistry between Gordon & Bullock is great and so is the rise of Penguin. Everything else is just boring. I’d really like to car about the mob politics but Fish being such a terrible character ruins that for me.
Logue and McKenzie really work well together as a team. I loved the bit in the second episode where Bullock insists he got Gordon a coffee, but dropped it.
Is that the guy from Accepted that ends up with psychic powers?