Hello, Kitty: Here's The First Look At Selena Kyle And Jim Gordon In 'Gotham'

We’ve already seen the first official picture of Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock in Fox’s Gotham TV series, and now Fox has released the first picture of their teenaged Catwoman. We also have set photos of Logue with Ben McKenzie, who’s playing Jim Gordon. Dan suggested we should riot if Gordon doesn’t have a big bushy mustache, so get the molotov cocktails prepared and get ready to yell, “WORLD STAR”.

First, let’s look at the first official image of 14-year-old dancer Camren Bicondova as “teenaged thief” Selina Kyle / Catwoman:

Nice attempt to make the skyline in the background look like cat ears.

The cast will also include 13-year-old David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Robin Lord Taylor as The Penguin, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Jada Pinkett Smith as gangster boss Fish Mooney, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, and Zabryna Guevara as Captain Sarah Essen. An allegedly leaked script also included a young Poison Ivy.

Continue on for set photos of Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue looking the part, even without the fancy mustache.

We included this one for the poster in the background. We were worried when that allegedly leaked script got Poison Ivy’s real name wrong. As seen in this set photo, they did their research on who Gotham’s mayor was when Thomas and Martha Wayne were murdered.

Gotham is set to premiere on FOX this Fall.