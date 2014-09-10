‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Batman’ And Other Comics Of Note, September 10th

We’ve got three Future’s End one-shots to review, including Batman being Batman and Hawkeye wrapping up a superb arc. Oh, and Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard knocking it out of the park not once today, but twice. Here are the reviews of this week’s comics of note.

Batman: Future’s End

It’s Batman vs. Lex Luthor for what will surely be a noble reason. Right? Right? Joking aside, this is an interesting take on Batman, not least because it’s about just how far Bruce is willing to go, and just how obsessed he really is. Highly recommended.

World’s Finest: Future’s End

We previewed this last week, and… let’s just say it’s not what you’d expect. An excellent, if somewhat sad, story that we don’t want to spoil.

Batgirl: Future’s End

Batgirl’s creative team goes out on top with Babs vs. Bane. And yes, that’s Barbara Gordon on the cover; don’t mess with Oracle. A solid read, and it’s great to see Simone transitioning from this to Secret Six in style.

Edge Of Spider-Verse #1

As one crossover ends, another begins. This time, it’s Spider-Man Noir taking up the job, and it’s actually fun little standalone read, mixing Spidey and pulp tropes, before it ties into the larger crossover. A good little one-shot story worth picking up for Spidey fans.

Copperhead #1

The “space western” gets a new entry and… well… there isn’t much here to attract attention. While Scott Godlewski’s art is actually pretty great, and he’s got a real facility with aliens, Jay Faerber’s script, while solid, struggles to find a particular reason this Western needs to be set in space. It’s OK, and if you like space westerns it’s worth a read, but so far, it’s not unique enough to recommend.

Prometheus: Fire and Stone #1

Hey, remember how Prometheus was only supposed to be somewhat connected to the Alien franchise? Let’s just say this book from Paul Tobin and Juan Ferreyra answers just how the two might be connected, and leave it at that. If you’re a fan of the franchise, this is a must-read.

Rot and Ruin #1

As you might expect from the cheerful title, Jonathan Maberry and Tony Vargas’ depiction of the zombie apocalypse fifteen years after is fairly bleak. And also cliched. Seriously: Enough with the katanas. We get it. They look cool. That said, there’s a moment this book ends on that’s simultaneously grotesque and hilarious that forgives a lot. Flawed, but might be promising.

Wild’s End #1

Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard are having a heck of a week, with the second issue of their superb Dark Ages (review below) and this, a book best described as what happens when H.G. Well’s Martians attack the cast of The Wind In The Willows… and make no mistake, neither pull any punches here. There’s nothing quite like this on the stands, and it’s highly recommended.

Teen Dog #1

No, Jake Lawrence did not knock off Poochie for this collection of strips. It’s a plotless and somewhat meandering book, and honestly, it feels a bit like it thinks it’s funnier than it actually is. Lawrence’s cartooning is actually quite good, but the book just feels unfocused in the plotting and jokes, like the idea in the title is supposed to carry the book. Not really that funny, and sadly not a book I can recommend.