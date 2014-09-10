‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Batman’ And Other Comics Of Note, September 10th

Batman: Future’s End
It’s Batman vs. Lex Luthor for what will surely be a noble reason. Right? Right? Joking aside, this is an interesting take on Batman, not least because it’s about just how far Bruce is willing to go, and just how obsessed he really is. Highly recommended.
World’s Finest: Future’s End
We previewed this last week, and… let’s just say it’s not what you’d expect. An excellent, if somewhat sad, story that we don’t want to spoil.
Batgirl: Future’s End
Batgirl’s creative team goes out on top with Babs vs. Bane. And yes, that’s Barbara Gordon on the cover; don’t mess with Oracle. A solid read, and it’s great to see Simone transitioning from this to Secret Six in style.
Edge Of Spider-Verse #1
As one crossover ends, another begins. This time, it’s Spider-Man Noir taking up the job, and it’s actually fun little standalone read, mixing Spidey and pulp tropes, before it ties into the larger crossover. A good little one-shot story worth picking up for Spidey fans.
Copperhead #1
The “space western” gets a new entry and… well… there isn’t much here to attract attention. While Scott Godlewski’s art is actually pretty great, and he’s got a real facility with aliens, Jay Faerber’s script, while solid, struggles to find a particular reason this Western needs to be set in space. It’s OK, and if you like space westerns it’s worth a read, but so far, it’s not unique enough to recommend.
Prometheus: Fire and Stone #1
Hey, remember how Prometheus was only supposed to be somewhat connected to the Alien franchise? Let’s just say this book from Paul Tobin and Juan Ferreyra answers just how the two might be connected, and leave it at that. If you’re a fan of the franchise, this is a must-read.
Rot and Ruin #1
As you might expect from the cheerful title, Jonathan Maberry and Tony Vargas’ depiction of the zombie apocalypse fifteen years after is fairly bleak. And also cliched. Seriously: Enough with the katanas. We get it. They look cool. That said, there’s a moment this book ends on that’s simultaneously grotesque and hilarious that forgives a lot. Flawed, but might be promising.
Wild’s End #1
Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard are having a heck of a week, with the second issue of their superb Dark Ages (review below) and this, a book best described as what happens when H.G. Well’s Martians attack the cast of The Wind In The Willows… and make no mistake, neither pull any punches here. There’s nothing quite like this on the stands, and it’s highly recommended.
Teen Dog #1
No, Jake Lawrence did not knock off Poochie for this collection of strips. It’s a plotless and somewhat meandering book, and honestly, it feels a bit like it thinks it’s funnier than it actually is. Lawrence’s cartooning is actually quite good, but the book just feels unfocused in the plotting and jokes, like the idea in the title is supposed to carry the book. Not really that funny, and sadly not a book I can recommend.
I just checked Image’s website, and Jupiter’s Legacy has been delayed again, to Oct. 29th. It’s pretty much a joke at this point.
Nowhere Men is also in delay hell, which annoys me no end. Sure, running Image is hard, but DAMMIT STEPHENSON! I want my mad science!
Delayed again, wow! Which reminds me, What is up with Pretty Deadly ? Did it end after five issues.
Jupiter’s Legacy and Nowhere Men are probably my two favorite Image titles at this point. And of course they’re both dead in the water.
@B-MO @dirtynouveau I love Image, but they’ve been having a serious delay problem lately and I’m really not sure why. It’s not endemic to the company; a lot of books are on time, every month.
@Dan Seitz Could it be a delay in the artwork or a delay in writing the new issue then a issue the company publishing the comics ?
Jay Faerber’s still around? I remember when the only reason he wasn’t the worst writer in comics was because Chuck Austen was beating the industry to death with his terrible ideas. I mean the gap between the two was that guy at work that always says “working hard or hardly working” and child-molesting Hitler, but still.
Nobody goes away forever in comics. Remember when Joe Mad was going to be the king of video games?
I need to go back and get Velvet #7. For some reason, I didn’t see that issue on the shelves. Might also get Lazarus #11 adn Hawkeye #20 while I’m at it.
I bought: Batgirl, Ms Marvel #8, Spread #3 and Grayson: Future’s End, which came out last week. I heard that ( Grayson ) is a great read.
I liked it quite a bit. Then again, unconventional narrative structure gives me wood, so YMMV.
How’s Spread been? The first issue didn’t do it for me but I seem to be the minority there.
Spread is okay. In issue two, No saves a woman from human traffickers and the spread monster. That woman seems to become the babys surrogate mother in the end of the issue, she breast feeds the hungry baby. I didn’t read issue 3 yet.
I might keep reading it until I find out why the baby is key to destroying the spread monsters.
so I spent $130 at the LCS yesterday. somebody kill me.
It’s actually been a slow week for me. Then again, I’ve been reading all the Parker novels, so I spent about $130 on those…