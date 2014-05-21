It’s Ladies Makin’ Comics About Death And Prom, And You Can Help!

The concept of having a “Ladies Night” at a comic book shop is not necessarily new, but in 2012, Hannah Chapman decided to start her own version in downtown Chicago. The first Wednesday of every month, women gather at Graham Cracker Comics to discuss a little bit of everything, especially comics. The event has taken off, spawning a comic book anthology written and illustrated by Ladies’ Night attendees.

It’s a digest-sized paperback that’s about 50 pages long, but it’s packed with not only comics, but essays and a tutorial on how to create your own comics. The first volume is called “Chicago“, and covers a bunch of different types of stories, all set around the city. Several of the creators included had never been published before. It was such a success that they’ve started an IndieGoGo campaign to put out a second volume, called Death & Prom.

At their C2E2 panel last month, they explained that, perhaps because they’re all nerds, there was a lot of catharsis with themes like death and prom:

“The variety of the stories, the variety of the characters — it’s really cool to see, when given free rein with a very loose theme, what a really diverse group of women come up with.” – Caitlin Rosberg (Editor)

You can buy your own copy of Volume 1 here, and you can contribute to the fund for Volume 2 here. They’re about 80% to their goal and the campaign ends tonight.

One of the editors and hosts of Ladies Night is Lauren Burke, co-author of P.I. Jane, and a friend of mine that I met while working on a much larger all-women comic anthology, IDW’s Womanthology. I asked her a few questions about the event: (cont’d)