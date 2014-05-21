It’s Ladies Makin’ Comics About Death And Prom, And You Can Help!

It’s a digest-sized paperback that’s about 50 pages long, but it’s packed with not only comics, but essays and a tutorial on how to create your own comics. The first volume is called “Chicago“, and covers a bunch of different types of stories, all set around the city. Several of the creators included had never been published before. It was such a success that they’ve started an IndieGoGo campaign to put out a second volume, called Death & Prom.
At their C2E2 panel last month, they explained that, perhaps because they’re all nerds, there was a lot of catharsis with themes like death and prom:
“The variety of the stories, the variety of the characters — it’s really cool to see, when given free rein with a very loose theme, what a really diverse group of women come up with.” – Caitlin Rosberg (Editor)
You can buy your own copy of Volume 1 here, and you can contribute to the fund for Volume 2 here. They’re about 80% to their goal and the campaign ends tonight.
One of the editors and hosts of Ladies Night is Lauren Burke, co-author of P.I. Jane, and a friend of mine that I met while working on a much larger all-women comic anthology, IDW’s Womanthology. I asked her a few questions about the event: (cont’d)
