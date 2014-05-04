Marvel Vows To Make A Proper ‘Avengers’ Video Game Once They Find The Right Developer

There really hasn’t been a decent Avengers video game since Captain America And The Avengers from way back when arcades were still in existence. Sure you could claim that Marvel Ultimate Alliance is an Avengers game, but then you could also claim that any game featuring Marvel is an Avengers game.
There was supposed to be a FPS tie-in with The Avengers film, embedded below if you never caught it, but it was canceled before release. Since then, only several tie-in throwaway games for Thor and Captain America have hit the scene and left fans underwhelmed. Luckily Marvel claims they are working on it, they just want to make sure they get it exactly right. From IGN:
“The Avengers game will come when we have the right partner, that has the right vision, that has the time to develop a strong, competitive triple-A title and wants to do it right,” he told IGN. “It has to hit our three pillars: Fun and engaging gameplay, true to the characters, compelling story. Without hitting those notes, we shouldn’t do it. Gamers, they know better. They’re not going to flock to something that’s sub-par.”
To that end, Jefferson said, “I think the fact that there wasn’t an Avengers game turned out in time for the film is indicative of Marvel’s new attitude and the approach to how we find partners and build games. I think in the heyday of the movie licensed game, these games were popping out all the time and most of them sucked.”
As someone who played the Iron Man games that were released alongside the movies, that final statement couldn’t be more true. And I personally feel that canceling the FPS Avengers game was a smart move, mostly because the first person idea felt a little silly.
It’s possible to make good comic book games, just like you can make movies. Look at the Arkham Games for Batman or The Incredble Hulk: Ultimate Destruction. The basic idea they seem to share is that they manage to put you in the driver’s seat of your favorite character the way you would expect it. They don’t co-opt or hijack gameplay to the point of mimicry and they manage to inject the spirit of the character into the gameplay.
It’s refreshing to hear a company take a step back and want to do well, but it isn’t like it is a new thing to hear. Fan service is a big way to score points and still put out sh*t wrapped in a shiny bow. But given the success of the Marvel films and The Avengers in particular, I think it could be interesting to see how things play out.
I’d love to see a decent Avengers game. Tho I’d hope they’d do more than just the movie team. They could throw in some solid b and c listers too as some DLC or unlockables if they want. Even if they didn’t want repeat power sets they could still get about 40 legit Avengers considering damn near every hero and several villains in the Marvel universe have been on the team at some point or another.
I think it will be movie team or bust, at least when it comes to starters. Yeah, Captain Marvel (both Carol and Mar-vell), She-Hulk, Falcon, and Hank Pym will show up as DLC/unlockables, but there’s no way will go without the the lineup that helped made all the money as the starting lineup. The cartoons went with the movie lineup. The first Marvel characters shown for Disney Infinity 2.0 was the movie lineup.
@tetrisdork Not saying they shouldn’t use the movie line up just that they should also give the option to play as other characters as well. They could use the Ultimate Alliance set up so you could personalize a roster to play with.
True. However, I think a developer could just go with the movie lineup and make a completely awesome game out of that instead of having to figure out Falcon, Carol, or even shoving Wolverine and Spider-Man into another game. Less is more.
So Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 wouldn’t have been good enough, you fuck heads? Just rename it Avengers Ultimate Alliance. Fuuuuck
Ultimate Alliance wasn’t a bad series, but they kind of half-assed them.
Looking back, I think I loved the concept of MUA more than the actual product. Switching characters, tag team skills, build their powers, but their gameplay is a bit repetitive.
I never understood the hate of the Iron Man games, I played the shit out of the first. It was one of my favourite games for a long time, nigh one level (defending a bunch of towers from a metric fuckton of enemies) on the highest difficulty I 100%’d it.
I CAN’T MOVE!!!
I loved that game.
I say that in Visions voice every time I can’t get out of bed in the morning. That and whenever some one brings pizza, I say THANKS QUICKSILVER!
@Tarzan Liver Punch You are doing what needs to be done there. I endorse both of these ideas, especially “THANK YOU, QUICKSILVER!” That seems so good for pizza delivery.
HA! Shit posted really weird!
Comix Zone is still the best comic book game.
I could see a FPS/RPG Avenger’s game being very doable in a vein very similar to Borderlands. Each character would fit a different game archetype. Hulk would be the melee brick that could absorb a lot of damage but has no range attacks, Thor is the “elemental” warrior/mage type (like the Siren) able to dish out huge elemental attacks, Hawkeye is the sniper, Black Widow is the assassin, Iron Man is the well rounded Jack-of-All-Trades, and Captain America is the Paladin/Crusader type that buff’s himself and the party.
Not gonna lie, I loved the shit out of Marvel Superheroes: War of the Gems and X-Men 2: Clone Wars
Just give it to bethesda, they’ll put out something halfway decent.