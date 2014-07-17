Here Are Some Casting Suggestions For The Eventual Female Thor Movie

Photographed by Gavin Rebeiro.

Earlier this week, Marvel announced — via The View, of all places — a comic series with a new, gender-swapped Thor. Explains Marvel:

“The inscription on Thor’s hammer reads ‘Whosoever holds this hammer, if HE be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.’ Well it’s time to update that inscription,” says Marvel editor Wil Moss. “The new Thor continues Marvel’s proud tradition of strong female characters like Captain Marvel, Storm, Black Widow and more. And this new Thor isn’t a temporary female substitute – she’s now the one and only Thor, and she is worthy!”

This is a much better approach than we’ve seen with many other gender-swapped superheroes. I like that they’re simply referring to her as Thor — because she is doing Thor’s job — instead of changing the name to She-Thor or Thorgirl or Thora Birch or whatever. We can see she’s female, you don’t have to tack a neon sign on her name. We’ll suss it out.

Here’s some official preview art of our new Thor.

Which immediately reminded me of several cosplayers, including this one:

Toni Darling as Thor. [via]

Continue on for about twenty more cosplayers who already have the new Thor on lock. And yes, this entire post was just an excuse to post cosplay pictures. I was born for this.

Cosplayed by MancheFuhren.

Thor, Thomas George, and Captain America photographed by Kemal Unverdi. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Thor, Kid Loki, and Leah photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Photographed by heath_bar.

Photographed by Karsten Sethre.

Photographed by chris.alcoran.

Loki, Sif, and Thor photographed by Pat Loika.

Mystique, Bane, and Hellboy(girl) are clearly not worthy to possess the power of Thor. Photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.