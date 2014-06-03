Questionable Rumor Department: Marvel Is Allegedly Cancelling ‘Fantastic Four’ To Spite Fox

As we all know, Fox owns the film rights to the Fantastic Four, and they’re going full-steam ahead with their version of Marvel’s First Family. And, according to excitable fanboys who really should know better, Marvel’s decided to spite the hell out of Fox by canceling the comics. That’ll show ’em!
Essentially, Bleeding Cool started a rumor that Marvel’s head, Isaac Perlmutter, was all upset that Fox is making money off the Fantastic Four. More specifically they claimed that:
The belief inside the higher echelons of Marvel is that promoting these properties in comics only benefits Fox’s movies at the expense of those from Marvel Studios.
There’s so much wrong in that sentence, just in terms of common sense, that it’s amazing this was allowed to see print. First of all, Fox also owns the film rights to the X-Men, a property that clearly Marvel isn’t supporting with all sorts of comic books. Certainly there are no newly launched solo books either, featuring beloved characters and writers. It’s terrible how Marvel treats a once beloved and now obscure property. Just terrible.
Secondly, it’s nice that Bleeding Cool has such faith in the comic book industry, but the simple truth is that the movies sell the comics, not the other way around, and publishers are very much aware of this. This is why Batman is somehow involved in more than a quarter of all the books published under the DC Comics label and gets his own weekly series and a digital series to boot. There’s a lot you can say about Perlmutter as a boss, but he’s running Marvel to make a profit.
Finally, Marvel tends to react to new movies that aren’t part of Marvel Studios by aligning the book to better match with the movie. This is why Peter Parker is Spidey again in the comics, despite that being a terrible idea.
This is not to say that the Fantastic Four aren’t in trouble. Their relaunched book is not selling the way Marvel clearly had hoped, and Comic Book Resources did, in fact, follow up with a report that a “hiatus” was planned for the book, which is actually fairly common for the team. Just check their publication history on Wikipedia. They’re beloved characters, but again and again, it’s been shown that nobody loves them enough to actually buy their books.
In other words, what’s likely actually going to happen is that the Fantastic Four get spiked, keep showing up in other books, and then, right before the movie comes out, a new FF book debuts with a team that looks just like the one in the movies. And then it’ll last maybe twelve issues before getting canceled. Look at it this way: At least they’re not forcing Wolverine, Ghost Rider, the Hulk, and Spider-Man to team up again.
Hulk, Wolverine, Ghost Rider and Spider-Man are a great team and I’d love to see the New Fantastic Four rear it’s masked, green flaming head once again!
or, make it Daken, Red Hulk, the guy from Bleach and Kaine and call them the New Frightful Four. (are Red Hulk and Daken even still alive?)
(Yes and sort of.)
they could add the New Ghost Rider and his stupid fast and the furious muscle car
I enjoy the Thing in the Avenger books, so I wouldn’t be completely opposed if they split the team up to join other teams.
Neither would I, truthfully. I just don’t think Marvel’s doing this because BOO HOO FOX MAKES MONEY.
i think they just found a loop hole to use the likenesses maybe? like the Quicksilver situation. *que pulp fiction theme*
Rich Johnson of Bleeding Cool is the Sex Panther Cologne of comic book reporting. 60% of the time, he is right every time. I believe the reasoning behind the F4 “hiatus”/”cancellation” in the original rumor is petty, but there might be some truth in that. Just look at the promotion Marvel has given Amazing Spider-Man 2 or Captain America 2 versus X-Men: DOFP.
I mean, I doubt Disney or Perlmutter has a big ol’ boner about another studio making money off their IP, but this would be a rather abrupt about-face from previous policy.
You’re missing a key point here, Dan. When Disney bought Marvel, the FF was #1 on the list of properties to retrieve. Disney very much wanted the “family-oriented” Fantastic Four back in-house for cinematic development. This may be a temper tantrum by Perlmutter, a strategic move by the Mouse, or, quite honestly, both.
Just because your paranoid, don’t mean they’re not after you.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby What’s the “strategy,” though? Again, the movies sell the comics. The comics do not sell the movies. If an FF movie comes out, and there’s not an FF book on the stands, Fox doesn’t lose a nickel. The only company hurt in that scenario is Disney.
Does Disney want the FF back? Sure. But they’re not going to go about it this way. That’s not how movie studios work.
@Dan Seitz Disney isn’t really hurt by cancelling the FF, though. The comic sales are terrible, and in all likelihood they may well make a profit by putting another book in it’s place. The comic itself is inconsequential to the company’s bottom line. What Perlmutter likely sees the comic (and indeed, all Marvel comics) as is nothing more than promotional material for the more profitable movies and toys. If that’s true, then he’s seeing that they’re basically wasting time & money on promoting another studio’s movies, with little in it for his own company. Remember, with Perlmutter you’re dealing with Disney’s largest shareholder, who is also a fairly recent addition to the movie biz. He’s going to run Marvel (and to a certain extent Disney) the way he wants.
We don’t understand how rich people think. For all we know, Perlmutter could like to dress up in some old-timey rich person clothers and watch underground limousine demolition derbies while eating diamonds.
I agree that the idea of stopping FF comics because the property is not owned by Marvel makes no sense. But Bleeding Cool has quite a bit of evidence to suggest something like that is happening, including paperwork from the company. It’s less a questionable rumor than a questionable business choice.
I have little doubt the Fantastic Four comic is getting canceled; it’s not doing well, relatively. But Bleeding Cool’s “evidence” for the motivation has largely consisted of conjecture and basically whining at Tom Brevoort. So, yeah, I’m hugely skeptical of this one.
But according to Lionel Hutz hearsay and conjecture are “kinds” of evidence.
Breaking up the Fantastic Four as a team and having them join other teams is probably the best thing that could happen. As individuals, they’re all interesting to very interesting; as a team, they are (to me) incredibly boring. It wouldn’t have to be a big falling out, although it would certainly give Marvel an excuse to splatter “FANTASTIC FOUR… NO MORE!!!” across a cover. Having them all operating separately with new teams, but still bound by ties of family and friendship, would be an interesting way to go with the characters.
Also, there’s no more “cancellation” anymore at Marvel. Their number ones and cancellations and relaunches have taken on more of a television season format. it’s kind of like what Mike Mignola does on Hellboy, just not as up front about the fact that all comic series are now just a bunch of mini-series.
Well, Hellboy has BPRD, which is about to hit ten years in continuous print, so maybe not the best analogy. But I agree a “TV season” format makes more sense.
I think the best thing they could do is just let Mr. Fantastic go full blown villain. Reed should just embrace the fact he is no different than Doom and stay a villain. We get the villain become the hero and sometimes the heroes clash but the ground work is there to turn Mr. Fantastic into an irredeemable super villain.
They’ll never do it. Partially because they could never top this.
@Dan Seitz I know they would never do it, but Mr. Fantastic just sucks as a lead. He is the dumbest smart guy and the worst “good guy” in comics.It doesn’t help that in every video game they ever put him in he sucks.
They did that in the ultimate universe.
Reed’s analog in “Planetary”, Randall Dowling, was also a villain, though his powers were not physical like Reed’s.
@Ironavenger6491 and pulled an 180 on that with Cataclysm – where Reed saved the Ultimate Earth from Galactus – and Ultimates Disassembled – which explained that he was evil because future Sue became Kang, traveled back in time, and convinced Reed to do what he eventually do in the books.
I feel like the F4vare very dated, I loved them as a kid but now couldn’t care less.
the fact that this Marvel 75th Anniversary promotional material doesn’t include the X-Men or Fantastic Four but has the fucking Guardians Of the No-One Has Ever Cared About Us Until Like A Year Ago and Ant-Man in it makes this rumor seem pretty plausible to me. [cdn1.sciencefiction.com]
Yeah, no. I certainly would go along with “Meh, let’s promote our movies over the other guys in advertising material.” That’s the kind of decision they would make. Spiking an entire book is what makes me skeptical.
I just remembered that the poster was drawn by Greg “I Can’t Draw Faces Normally” Land. That is one smug Black Widow.
“They’re beloved characters, but again and again, it’s been shown that nobody loves them enough to actually buy their books.”
So does this make FF Marvel’s Wonder Woman? Or do people actually buy WW books now?
2. They ABSOLUTELY SHOULD make Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Spider-man and Grey Hulk team up again. That was the baaaaaalls
Well, she’s got two and is getting her own digital anthology series, so I’d say she’s better off.
Here it is in a nut shell….now they can use the characters in a disney marvel film just as long as they dont say Fantastic Four or how they got their powers. Boom human torch in the avengers….still casts Chris Evans . . . movie theaters around the world implode into themselves like poltergeist.
Bleeding Cool did not start the rumour. Bleeding Cool ran the story, based on talking to Marvel sources. Also a number of your assumptions are incorrect or already covered in the original story.
Everyone I’ve talked to at Marvel points to Ike.