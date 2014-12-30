New Details Leak About The Upcoming ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie

It’s easy to forget that movies are products, just like shampoo and beer, and as a result, they get focus-tested. Which is good for us, since those focus tests sometimes lead to leaks.

Season this a bit, since it’s an unverified report from Reddit, but somebody laid out the whole alleged focus test for Suicide Squad. It actually sounds fairly credible, but here’s the gist to decide for yourself.

Harley Quinn is the focus of the movie; she’s helping the Squad disable a string of bombs set by the Joker. This seems credible, as Harley’s one of DC’s better selling characters right now.

The Squad is being overseen by Amanda Waller’s right-hand man and bodyguard… Deathstroke. Yes, Deathstroke. Again, DC is pretty high on Deathstroke, as he just got a new ongoing after the last one was canceled, although the Redditor in question doesn’t know Captain Boomerang or Enchantress, so this might be Deadshot instead.

The ending is apparently up in the air. One plot summary tested had Harley betraying the Squad, while another had the Joker working with Lex Luthor.

Also up in the air is whether the movie will be more serious or more comedic. You know, because the director of Fury was notable for his funny dialogue.

All in all, it’s tough to make a judgement call here, and it sounds like the script is going in for a few rewrites before it starts shooting in April. Still, this does seem to confirm a few things, like the Joker as the main antagonist. Really, as long as Harley isn’t a total moron in this movie and a few members of the Squad get their tickets punched, it should be fun.