New Details Leak About The Upcoming ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie

It’s easy to forget that movies are products, just like shampoo and beer, and as a result, they get focus-tested. Which is good for us, since those focus tests sometimes lead to leaks.
Season this a bit, since it’s an unverified report from Reddit, but somebody laid out the whole alleged focus test for Suicide Squad. It actually sounds fairly credible, but here’s the gist to decide for yourself.
- Harley Quinn is the focus of the movie; she’s helping the Squad disable a string of bombs set by the Joker. This seems credible, as Harley’s one of DC’s better selling characters right now.
- The Squad is being overseen by Amanda Waller’s right-hand man and bodyguard… Deathstroke. Yes, Deathstroke. Again, DC is pretty high on Deathstroke, as he just got a new ongoing after the last one was canceled, although the Redditor in question doesn’t know Captain Boomerang or Enchantress, so this might be Deadshot instead.
- The ending is apparently up in the air. One plot summary tested had Harley betraying the Squad, while another had the Joker working with Lex Luthor.
- Also up in the air is whether the movie will be more serious or more comedic. You know, because the director of Fury was notable for his funny dialogue.
All in all, it’s tough to make a judgement call here, and it sounds like the script is going in for a few rewrites before it starts shooting in April. Still, this does seem to confirm a few things, like the Joker as the main antagonist. Really, as long as Harley isn’t a total moron in this movie and a few members of the Squad get their tickets punched, it should be fun.
….ehhh they already did this as an animated movie
And it was great! But I guess the chance to make more money appeals to movie studios.
Without Batman in the movie, it would have had no mass appeal. If they work a Batman cameo in, the movie will make bigger numbers. Otherwise….eh
Assault on Arkham movie is pretty great, but i tihnk the Batman cameo is important. Part of what i really liked about the animated one is how afraid of Batman they all are. They know bats is gonna fuck them up if he shows up. Its just another piece of there mission and the Suicide Squad in general being awful.
@threeve – I think The Joker is big enough to carry it to mainstream success without Batman.
Honestly, I’d rather this than Arrow get stretched thin trying to make a movie and a decent TV show.
“Harley Quinn is the focus of the movie”
Dropped
Ouch, not even I’m willing to go that far, and I’ve been ripping her series a new one every time DC sends me one of those specials they keep putting out.
Harley = NuAmanda = Garbage.
Shes gonna be like Mystyque is for Xmen I bet a million cookies
Manu Bennett? Don’t. He’s coming back to Arrow and he’s got a key role in MTV’s Shannara series.
Yes. MTV is making a Shannara series.
Why does DC insist on making this group of villains some marketable thing? Why do they insist on aging Batman instead of making both Batman and Superman young enough to grow with a cinematic universe? I really feel like they’ve listened to the wrong people a lot.
@threeve – Batman and Superman have become old-hat. Marvel expanded their on-screen characters and I’d say that worked out, so now DC is doing the same. The more the better. Besides, we’re only like one more movie away from Eclipso and I cannot fuggin wait.
Ya, except they won’t be killing off any of the Suicide Squad, because they have a roadmap these characters will be part of. In your examples, the “bad guys” pretty much paid for their actions.
I realize its just my preference, but like the obsession with Batman Beyond, I’m just not into it.
I guarantee she will betray the squad and join the Joker.
Most likely th eJoker will also betray Luthor.
So wait, is the actress from Wolf of Wall Street in the banner going to play Harley Quinn? I mean I’m 100% down for having that banner pic for every post on the site, just trying to connect the dots.
Yeah, that was announced a few weeks ago.
Whenever there’s a Handler post Ritzen should use this as the banner pic.
Justin Marks also had a hand in the script. He wrote the upcoming Jungle Book movie and will be writing Top Gun 2.
This seems a lot like the plot of the Batman The Animated Series episode “Harlequinade” which I can totally get behind.
The current run of Suicide Squad has Harley verbally referring to Joker as having ruined her life. Lots of young children buy her books (pretty sure she’s still a homicidal maniac). If they end up going for a PG-13 rating she’ll probably not betray the team. Hell, I wouldn’t be surprised if they go with Task Force X as a title rather than Suicide Squad. I hope that’s not the case but this is Hollywood Then there is that whole Joker’s Daughter character which seems pretty lame.
She’s more of an unthinking clod in her current book. Think Lobo, if Lobo were a gibbering moron written by a Playboy cartoonist.
I admittedly don’t know much of her beyond Batman: the Animated Series or the current runs of Suicide Squad and Deathstroke. I’m just starting to come around to DC. I was always a Marvel guy since they have more of the “street-level” heroes. Sounds pretty mortifying. I suppose if it moves books then good for them. I do think the world needs more Margot Robbie. Thankfully Image Comics and some of the imprint/small companies are putting out some quality, adult reading.
@DaveOFtheDEAD666 Vertigo’s pretty strong too. My Harley Quinn hate is well-known around here: She’s better characterized outside her solo book.
Sorry about the lack of punctuation after Hollywood. Won’t matter to most. It does bother me.
I don’t know, why would Will Smith sign on to a film if he’s not the focus? Maybe his ego has been dialed down a bit?
God. I hope so.
He doesn’t have much of a choice. He’s been in some pretty big bombs lately.
I would rather see a feature-length episode of Arrow than this.
“Harley Quinn is the focus of the movie”
Please don’t be true. I don’t need MORE reasons to hate this movie that doesn’t come out for another 20 months.
Did you not see the banner pic?
Make this shit Rated R and let Harley get naked and we’ll let the rest of this slide.
