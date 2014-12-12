It’s Shailene Woodley Vs. Shailene Woodley In A New, Action-Packed ‘Insurgent’ Trailer

12.12.14

Well damn, the Divergent series just went and got interesting. Divergent looked like your typical, low-ish budgeted young adult adaptation, but its sequel Insurgent looks to blow it out of the water in terms of scope and action. Giant Rob Liefeld guns, train-dodging, Shailene Woodley fighting her own clone and gobs of delicious Kate Winslet b*tchiness – this movie looks like it has all the right ingredients.

Check out the trailer for yourself below…

So much defenestration! Soooo much!

Via @InsurgentMovie

TAGSdivergentINSURGENTKATE WINSLETlionsgateMoviesSci FiShailene WoodleyTHE DIVERGENT SERIES: INSURGENTTHEO JAMESYA novels

