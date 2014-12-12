It’s Shailene Woodley Vs. Shailene Woodley In A New, Action-Packed ‘Insurgent’ Trailer

Well damn, the Divergent series just went and got interesting. Divergent looked like your typical, low-ish budgeted young adult adaptation, but its sequel Insurgent looks to blow it out of the water in terms of scope and action. Giant Rob Liefeld guns, train-dodging, Shailene Woodley fighting her own clone and gobs of delicious Kate Winslet b*tchiness – this movie looks like it has all the right ingredients.
Check out the trailer for yourself below…
So much defenestration! Soooo much!
This looks dumb.
Correct.
What’s the third one called? DETERGENT?
Shailene Woodley is the bargain bin version of Jennifer Lawrence.