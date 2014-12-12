It’s Shailene Woodley Vs. Shailene Woodley In A New, Action-Packed ‘Insurgent’ Trailer

Well damn, the Divergent series just went and got interesting. Divergent looked like your typical, low-ish budgeted young adult adaptation, but its sequel Insurgent looks to blow it out of the water in terms of scope and action. Giant Rob Liefeld guns, train-dodging, Shailene Woodley fighting her own clone and gobs of delicious Kate Winslet b*tchiness – this movie looks like it has all the right ingredients.

Check out the trailer for yourself below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So much defenestration! Soooo much!

Check out the new #Insurgent poster and get ready to watch the trailer again & again! pic.twitter.com/BjOcpHUhCZ — Allegiant UK (@AllegiantUK) December 12, 2014

Via @InsurgentMovie