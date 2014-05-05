The Full Title Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ May Have Leaked

#Star Wars: Episode VII #Star Wars
05.05.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

Star Wars: Episode VII — we’re not going to be calling it that forever! It’s going to have a nifty subtitle like all the other Star Wars movies, and that subtitle may have leaked this weekend. Recently a Twitter account supposedly belonging to somebody working on Episode VII popped up, dropped some info and then was promptly deleted.

According to the Twitter tipster, the full title of the next Star Wars movie is Star Wars: Episode VII – The Order of the Jedi. Well, it’s a little generic — it’s much better than Attack of the Clones, but it’s no Empire Strikes Back.

In other, more solid news, yesterday for Star Wars Day, J.J. Abrams put a “video selfie” up on YouTube, in which he confirms more casting news is coming

Maybe there’s room for a second female character in the new Star Wars Universe after all!

via Pedestrian & /Film

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Episode VII#Star Wars
TAGSMoviesSci FiStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VIIStar Wars: Episode VII - The Order of the Jedi

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP