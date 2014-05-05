The Full Title Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ May Have Leaked

Star Wars: Episode VII — we’re not going to be calling it that forever! It’s going to have a nifty subtitle like all the other Star Wars movies, and that subtitle may have leaked this weekend. Recently a Twitter account supposedly belonging to somebody working on Episode VII popped up, dropped some info and then was promptly deleted.
According to the Twitter tipster, the full title of the next Star Wars movie is Star Wars: Episode VII – The Order of the Jedi. Well, it’s a little generic — it’s much better than Attack of the Clones, but it’s no Empire Strikes Back.
In other, more solid news, yesterday for Star Wars Day, J.J. Abrams put a “video selfie” up on YouTube, in which he confirms more casting news is coming…
Maybe there’s room for a second female character in the new Star Wars Universe after all!
Eh. Kinda don’t like the fact that Episode 6 and 7 both end in “of the Jedi”. Seems too repetitive
It’s ok though
I had the same thought. If they just went with something without Jedi, or just “The New Order,” it would be a better fit (also a big meta-wink)
Star Wars Episode VII: New Order – because of the bizarre love triangle.
I’ll see MYSELF out…good day.
So there’s a chance of some the EU leaking in.
Abrams has said the extended universe won’t be in the new movies, but he also said that Star Trek 2 wasn’t going to feature Khan, so, he just lies to people.
Wasn’t the first one (of the prequels) called “The Beginning” until fairly close to release? These things are subject to change.
I believe Attack of the Clones was also a last minute change — so yeah, could still change (for better or for worse).
“The Beginning” was the working title for a while, yeah. But by the time the first trailer was released, it was “The Phantom Menace.” In the documentary about the making of Episode I you even see Lucas screening the movie for Spielberg before any of the CGI was finished, and the title at the beginning of the crawl is “The Beginning.” It’s kind of funny.
Attack of the Clones was always the title though. I remember my dad coming into my bedroom to tell me and I thought it was the stupidest thing I’d ever heard.
Star Wars Episode VII: Conflict in Space
Star Wars Episode VII: The Trade Federation Rebrand Themselves to a Hip New Audience
Just remember, “Revenge Of The Jedi” came so close to reality there are posters and trailers that exist on the internet of that. Names are subject to change, for sure.
Drop “Star Wars” from the title. Nobody says Star Wars: Episode VI – RETURN OF THE JEDI. Distance it from the prequels, and brand it perfectly in line with recent Batman and Superman movies (Aside from BATMAN VS SUPERMAN, if that’s the final title).
Star Wars Episode VII: The Dark Helmet Rises
Yeah JJ Abrams gets how to write titles. There was this whole discussion back when he did Star Trek about how everything after the colon is what everyone hates about Star Trek movies (hence “Star Trek” and “Star Trek Into Darkness”. So yeah. I guess he can’t do just “Star Wars” but something like “The Dark Knight” would be pretty sweet. Everyone knew that was a Batman movie, didn’t need to spell it out.
“order” is a very boring word to have in an action movie title.
Makes sense. The Return of the Jedi results in the creation of a new Order.
The perfect title’s already out there: Shadows of the Empire.
Episode VII: Porkin’s Revenge
Episode VII: An Elaborate Ruse
Episode VII: It’s A Trap!
Episode VII: The Phantom Clones Empire Strikes A New Sith Menace Back Attack Of The Revenge Jedi Of The Return Hope.
Also known as:
Episode VII: Jar Jar’s Big Day
A better jumble:
The Sith Return Of The Phantom Empire Of The Hope Clones Strikes Back A New Attack Of The Revenge Jedi Menace.