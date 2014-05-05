The Full Title Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ May Have Leaked

Star Wars: Episode VII — we’re not going to be calling it that forever! It’s going to have a nifty subtitle like all the other Star Wars movies, and that subtitle may have leaked this weekend. Recently a Twitter account supposedly belonging to somebody working on Episode VII popped up, dropped some info and then was promptly deleted.

According to the Twitter tipster, the full title of the next Star Wars movie is Star Wars: Episode VII – The Order of the Jedi. Well, it’s a little generic — it’s much better than Attack of the Clones, but it’s no Empire Strikes Back.

In other, more solid news, yesterday for Star Wars Day, J.J. Abrams put a “video selfie” up on YouTube, in which he confirms more casting news is coming…

Maybe there’s room for a second female character in the new Star Wars Universe after all!

via Pedestrian & /Film