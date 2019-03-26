Getty Image

Tuesday was the sixth anniversary of the moment that Ariana Grande became a real pop star. The singer, who had been known before then for her role on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious, released a fantastic single that kicked off her massive music stardom. “The Way” is a glittering, immediately iconic R&B-pop anthem, but it’s also a more somber listen today. The song was her first collaboration with former partner Mac Miller, who tragically passed away last September at the age of 26.

Grande took some time from her busy Sweetener World Tour schedule to honor Miller on the song’s anniversary. The singer posted a black backdrop to her Instagram with the words “six years” in simple white text, accompanied by a single heart emoticon.

↩️: "The Way" was released as the first single for Yours Truly on this day, six years ago 🖤 the song peaked at #9 on @billboard #Hot100!@ArianaGrande x Mac Miller 💕 pic.twitter.com/VRpBez65Kx — Ariana Grande Fan HQ (@grande_hq) March 25, 2019

Grande has been keeping Miller close to her heart over the last few months. On her Sweetener World Tour, Grande has been playing Miller’s 2016 single “Damn!” in the arena between sets before she goes onstage to perform. (These pre-show playlists are usually chosen by the artist.) Grande has also been posting photos of Miller’s dog Myron to her Instagram. The pup appears to be touring with Grande, alongside her own dog Toulouse.

Check out Ariana Grande’s sweet tribute to Miller and their collaboration above.