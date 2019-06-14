The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

06.14.19 24 mins ago

Hip-Hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, we got a slew of collaborations. There was Gucci Mane and Meek Mill connecting on “Backwards,” Benny The Butcher and Pusha T talking their talk on “18 Wheeler,” and Dreamville offering the first taste of Revenge Of The Dreamers III with “Down Bad” and “Got Me.” Freddie Gibbs and Madlib also further stirred anticipation for Bandana with the Anderson Paak-assisted “Giannis.” Here’s the best of the rest:

Free Nationals Feat. Mac Miller & Kali Uchis, “Time”

Free Nationals was able to deliver the world the first posthumous Mac Miller verse for the lush “Time,” a soulful reflection on frayed. While Kali Uchis sings softly about taking time to grow before investing in romance, Mac urges her to rethink her decision because he needs her in spite of his troubles.

Bazzi Feat. 21 Savage, “Focus”

Last Sunday, Lebanese artist Bazzi teased a song with a “special guest” to his followers. It turns out that the guest turned out to be 21 Savage, one of the hottest rappers in the game. 21 added his razor-sharp presence to “Focus,” a breezy track where Bazzi croons to the person of his affection over a trap-driven production.

Blueface Feat. Rich The Kid, “Daddy”

Father’s Day is Sunday, but Blueface and Rich The Kid linked up to celebrate a completely different context for the term. “Daddy” is a raunchy ode to the women in their life over a thumping slapper that will sure to rattle speakers all summer.

