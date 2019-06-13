Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Five years ago, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib proved themselves quite the tandem on their group debut Piñata, as the LA producer’s deftly-chopped samples provided the perfect sonic backdrop for Gibbs’ assertive Midwestern flow. After a few years away working on separate projects, the duo re-emerged this year, promising a new project, Bandana, with a smart, continuity-advancing music video for “Crime Pays.” Today, they released their latest single from the highly-anticipated album, “Giannis.” The song is a laid-back ode to sex, drugs, and hip-hop, with a smooth chorus provided by west coast crooner Anderson .Paak, who also contributes a smack-talking rap verse as well.

While Gibbs and ‘Lib form one of hip-hop’s most dynamic duos, the pair have also been quite prolific as solo artists in the years since Piñata. Freddie released a pair of albums in 2018: Fetti, a collaborative project with New Orleans rapper Curren$y and LA producer The Alchemist, and Freddie, a well-received commercial mixtape which re-established him as one of the premiere independent rappers in the game after he was accused and acquitted of sexual assault in Austria in 2016.

Meanwhile, Madlib went on to contribute production to Kanye West’s Life Of Pablo album and began work with the late Mac Miller on a possible collaborative project that he teased earlier this year, but ultimately admitted was never completed.

Bandana is due June 28 via Keep Cool/RCA Records and Madlib Invazion/ESGN.