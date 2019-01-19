J. Cole’s Manager Gave Fans A Preview Of ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’

Getty Image

J. Cole‘s highly anticipated release from record label Dreamville, Revenge of the Dreamers III is a compilation showcasing the wealth of talented artists signed to the label. Last week, J. Cole confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that the recording sessions are officially complete and thanked everyone who was involved.

The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the 🌎 feel em. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 17, 2019

J. Cole had compiled a laundry list of artists to participate in the compilation. Some of the artists invited include T.I., DJ Khaled, Wale, Swizz Beatz, and Big K.R.I.T.

Fans are anxious to hear the compilation, which is why it was exciting to see Ibrahim Hamad, Dreamville Record’s co-founder and J. Cole’s manager, share to Instagram a 16-second snippet of a song on the third installment of Revenge of the Dreamers.

“Don’t let Cole know I’m playing y’all this,” Hamad said.