Getty Image

If you didn’t understand the deep mark that Mac Miller made in the world of hip-hop over the last few years, it became abundantly clear in the wake of his tragic death of an accidental drug overdose in September. Since then, some of the biggest and most influential names in the genre have stepped up to pay tribute to Miller as both a rapper and a human. Among those is SoCal rapper Vince Staples, who recently appeared on Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood and opened up about his friend.

“He was trying. All you can ask for is for somebody to try,” Staples said about Miller’s battle with addiction. “You can’t always win, you know?” Even then, Staples wasn’t concerned that that Miller’s problems would end up causing his death. “He was too happy. But to be honest, the good ones always die,” he said. “I was never worried about him. I was worried about him, but never to that extreme.”

Then Staples spoke about the wave of support and the massive amount of tributes that have poured in to Miller in recent weeks, and where it should all be directed. “As far as all them people, it’s all good. I appreciate what they say,” Staples said. “But I need them to say that to his momma and say that to his family, and check on them, because that’s what I care about. If you are somebody that cares about him, I would really suggest you reach out to his family, because they would appreciate it a lot.”

Last week, Staples was in Los Angeles to take part in a massive tribute concert dedicated to Miller at the Greek Theatre, alongside the likes of Chance the Rapper, SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Travis Scott, Miguel, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Action Bronson, and ScHoolBoy Q to name a few. You can check out footage from the show below.