Yesterday, Black Lives Matter started a petition to free 21 Savage following his ICE arrest, saying that the arrest is “a testament to the consistent and historically under-reported harassment and targeting of Black immigrants.” Since then, the petition (which has over 125,000 signatures as of this post) has gained the support of some of Savage’s peers in the music community, including Cardi B.

Cardi shared a “Free 21 Savage” image last night and captioned her Instagram post:

“We will read and educate ourselves on this situation and we will take action! 21 did not come here illegally and was not caught doing anything illegal or doing any mischief! in fact he have change his whole life around and as ya can see he’s been very positive in his actions and music ! Now let me get ghetto ….and for ya dick breath motherf*ckers talking bout “sO hE nOt FrOm AtLaNta ” he grew up there !his kids and family live there and BLEW UP there with the support of the community he was raised in.Thank you @21savage for being really good friend to me and @offsetyrn and always coming thru when we need you .”

The petition has gained the support of folks like Janelle Monae, Post Malone, and Quavo as well, and Killer Mike also wrote in a recent post, “My sincere hope is to see this young man who has made a way for himself allowed to stay and continue to prosper and grow his legacy. Sincere prayers for him and his family and team. [21 Savage] should be allowed to remain in this country.”

There have been a lot of developments in this story since it broke, and the latest is that 21 Savage believes ICE is trying to intimidate him into leaving the country.