Update: Cardi B was in court Thursday morning for a hearing in her strip club fight case, and as she was leaving, she commented on the status of her relationship with Offset. When asked how things are going on that front, Cardi responded, “We’re working things out, baby.”

A lot happened between Cardi B and Offset in December. First it was announced that they were getting a divorce. Then Offset interrupted Cardi’s Rolling Loud set to make a grand gesture and beg for forgiveness. Then, around Christmas, the two were seen together in Puerto Rico, and Cardi explained why they hooked up.

There have been signs pointing towards a potential reunion, and now TMZ is reporting that the two are back together. However, Cardi B said that isn’t true: A bit after 9 AM EST this morning, Cardi wrote in a tweet that was quickly deleted, “TMZ why ya be lying. I haven’t even been in Atl since Christmas.”

TMZ’s report indicated that Cardi had returned to the Atlanta home she previously shared with Offset, and that Offset had changed his phone number in an attempt to prove his faithfulness to Cardi. Offset also reportedly has a “no groupies” rule in place now, and he will not allow female fans to be near him this upcoming Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta.

Regardless of their relationship status, the two will run into each other during the coming days and months: She and Migos will both be performing at Bud Light and On Location Experiences’ Super Bowl music festival this weekend, and they’re also both headlining the Wireless Festival in July.