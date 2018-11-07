Bud Light’s Super Bowl Music Festival Lineup Is A Hip-Hop Upgrade Over The Halftime Show

11.07.18 2 hours ago

Atlantic

It looks like Maroon 5 is set to perform at halftime of this season’s Super Bowl, and while that news was met with some backlash from displeased music fans, the selection makes sense. The NFL is trying to appeal to a broad audience, and Maroon 5 has managed to remain a consistently popular group for nearly two decades now, not to mention that the band had a No. 1 single this year, the Cardi B-featuring “Girls Like You.”

Hip-hop fans responded with suggestions of rap figures who could perform the show instead (so did Uproxx), and now Bud Light and On Location Experiences are stepping in to make those dreams come true. It was previously announced that EA Sports is hosting a concert featuring Migos, Ludacris, and others in the Super Bowl host city of Atlanta on the same weekend as the big game. Now it turns out that the event is actually part of a weekend-long festival, with the EA Sports show occupying the first day, January 31. February 1 will be headlined by Aerosmith and a special guest that hasn’t been announced yet, while the next day will feature performances from Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

“Atlanta is a city with such a strong music culture, that we wanted to work together with our partners at On Location Experiences to bring a music festival to the city that has something for everyone and pays homage to the city’s history of iconic music,” Shana Barry, Director of Experiential for Bud Light, says of the event.

Tickets for the Super Bowl Music Fest go on sale on November 9 here.

