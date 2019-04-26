Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Future is still pushing his January album The WIZRD, with new videos for “Rocket Ship” and “Never Stop” coming out since its release. Now, he’s released the latest in the string of videos, returning to familiar settings for the dark and violent “F&N” clip.

In the new video, Future performs in the center of an abandoned home whose walls are riddled with bullet holes, a visual reference to the song’s heavily-armed themes. During the song’s second part, unseen assailants add even more new holes to the decor as the rapper dodges slugs and the camera angles and effects become even more frenetic.

While Future is still promoting The WIZRD with new videos, which has helped him surpass frequent collaborator Drake for a surprising Billboard distinction, he’s also already working on upcoming projects, including a potential follow-up to his and Drake’s What A Time To Be Alive, which the two teased while hanging out in London during Drake’s Assassination Nation Tour. That, combined with a few strategic festival appearances, including Britain’s Wireless Festival, has set the trap rapper up for a very nice 2019 — as long as he can dodge anymore suspicious claims of discriminatory behavior at his shows, like the ones that nearly derailed a recent club appearance.