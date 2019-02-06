Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the latest video from Future‘s new album The Wizrd, the Atlanta rapper gives his CPA one heck of a headache. “Never Stop,” directed by Uncle Leff and produced by Omar Reynoso for Vincent Lou Film, finds the lanky, spacey trap spitter lounging in a chair across from a pile of files, giving his accountant a hard time trying to sort out his extravagant spending. Fortunately for Future, he’s got some heavenly assistance in the form of lingerie-clad, angelic models, who cart equally huge piles of cash around in a wheelbarrow as he flosses enough chains around his neck to give him permanent back problems in 20 years.

Since the release of The Wizrd and its accompanying short film, Future has racked up enough Billboard Hot 100 hits to match Taylor Swift, so that accountant may have a few more boxes of paper on the way to his office. Singles “Crushed Up,” “Jumpin’ On A Jet,” and “Rocket Ship” have all charted, meaning his worries about his fans turning on him for quitting lean were probably unfounded.

At the very least, they were enough to propel The Wizrd to No. 1, putting Future on par with Sir Elton John for fastest accumulation of six chart toppers and allowing him to surpass Drake for most No. 1s on the chart. The album is out now via Epic/Freebandz. You can get it here.