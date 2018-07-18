Uproxx Studios / Cool Lil Company / Columbia / Sick Wid It / Mass Appeal

Despite the disappointing Chance The Rapper fake-out earlier this week, there are still some strong offerings on reserve in the world of hip-hop. For one, the long-awaited debut of Compton rapper Buddy is set to drop after a prolonged promotional run that saw him release two EPs and a fleet of singles showing off his impressive artistic growth since 2014’s Idle Time. Alongside his release, some fellow Los Angeles area artists bring a little competition as the much-anticipated fourth studio album from former Odd Future affiliates The Internet hits digital shelves and brings the burgeoning voice of Syd and her bandmates back to the fore.

Aside from Syd and the gang, another West Coast up-and-comer from the Bay Area, Nef The Pharaoh, will follow-up last week’s excellent joint release with recently-incarcerated 03 Greedo with his own, 13-song debut, Big Chang Theory. Meanwhile, Nas affiliate Dave East is preparing a relatively low-key release to keep his buzz going in the e-streets while producer Swizz Beatz will make his comeback to hip-hop after an 11-year hiatus with only his second album, Poison. So, while we may not be getting a Chance album just yet, there’s plenty to be excited about this week in hip-hop.

Buddy — Harlan & Alondra (Cool Lil Company/RCA)

Buddy’s had a penchant for naming his albums after locations he’s lived around LA County, but he reserved the most meaningful for his studio debut — he grew up across the street from Compton’s Woodley Airport where he filmed his video for “Hey Up There” and titled his album after the intersection closest to home. The 12-song full-length finds him exploring the widest range of topics of his career, from his pride in his heritage (“Black”) to the trials common to his hometown in “Trouble On Central.”