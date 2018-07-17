Getty Image

Lil Chano from 79th Street is always up to something crafty, but this least this time around, the disruptive Chicago rapper is giving us a little advance warning — emphasis on little. In a new profile piece with the Chicago Tribune about his support of the Special Olympics, Chance The Rapper let slip that his new album may be coming a lot sooner than anyone could have expected.

Chance told the Tribune‘s Greg Knot that the album would be released “this week,” with the caveat that Chance himself had no idea exactly how it would be distributed. The 25-year-old dad and husband-to-be is notoriously completely independent of a major label, preferring to instead release his self-produced collections of work through innovative, one-off corporate deals that result in lucrative payouts — his deal with Apple Music for exclusive distribution of the groundbreaking Coloring Book album was worth $500,000 alone. That’s money that Chance magnanimously shares with the kids of his hometown through YouMedia and his monthly “Open Mike” series, which has hosted both Donald Glover and Big Sean as hosts recently.

While he was characteristically coy about the contents of his latest compilation, Chance did share one or two nuggets, saying that Kanye West may still be involved, despite his recent, incendiary political comments, and that Chance himself was hyped for the fans to receive it: “I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it. I’m excited for everybody to get that.”