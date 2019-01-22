Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s no secret that actor Idris Elba also spent most of his youth heavily entrenched in London’s music scene as a DJ named Big Driis (and will star in a Netflix show loosely based on those experiences), but some may not know that he’s made sporadic appearances as a rapper (most notably on a remix to Skepta’s 2015 hit “Shutdown”). He made his latest one on a new song from UK grime MC Wiley, “Boasty,” featuring Iris’ best Jamaican accent and guest verses from Stefflon Don and Sean Paul. Check it out above.

“Boasty,” which is built on a dancehall riddim, finds the four rappers trading verses in fast-paced patois, highlighting the heavy island influence on grime and British hip-hop. While Wiley sticks mainly to the hooks, 2018 XXL Freshman Stefflon Don sets off the track with a swaggering verse about popping bottles and hunting for ballers, Sean Paul encourages some energetic dancing from a would-be partner, and Idris gleefully informs the listener that he writes his own verses, “no ghosty.”

Idris, who plays the villain in the upcoming Fast And Furious spin-off Hobbes And Shaw will also return to the titular role in BBC’s detective drama Luthor, which will return to Netflix later this year. Meanwhile, he’s also opened a tropical-themed bar in London where he will occasionally stop by for surprise DJ sets, keeping all of his talents sharp.